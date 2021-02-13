More Commentary: Nebraska should close loophole that could affect presidential election

In the past election, had Joe Biden passed away before Dec. 14, these laws would have rendered 53 electoral votes at a minimum uncertain. That is more than enough to have thrown the election into the House of Representatives, where, because each state gets one vote and because a majority of state delegations remain Republican, Donald Trump would likely have prevailed.

Thus an election in which Donald Trump had clearly lost could have been transformed into one that he won, through a completely foreseeable tragedy. The risk of natural death is high enough. (Two candidates in our history have died in the period between an election and the vote of the Electoral College.) In a time of pathological partisanship, the temptation to insanity in the one moment in the arc of electing our president in which partisan control can be flipped cannot be left unaddressed.

The Supreme Court acknowledged the problem in the last footnote of its opinion in Chiafolo. The Court pointed to the “turmoil” that such an event would create. But it imagined that the States “would ... release electors from their pledge” to avoid any undemocratic result.