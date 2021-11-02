More Commentary: Others will find it hard to upend Facebook's strengths with older users

Imagine TikTok trying to take some of this market share from Facebook — how would it work for a local government to post a message saying that they understand the frustration of residents about the lack of consistent trash collection but that they’re working to address the issue? Would local governments even consider TikTok the right platform for such a message?

Being a whimsical platform for teens is that it makes you a less-appropriate platform for other kinds of users — it’s the flipside of Facebook’s struggle to recruit teens because it has a reputation as the site preferred by older people.

The question is whether another entity can threaten Facebook’s status as the hub of civic and communal life online. Youth-centric platforms will struggle to win over older users without turning off younger ones, and could also struggle to gain the backing of institutional users such as local governments that already are tied to Facebook. A site such as Reddit, with a diehard user base of people with niche interests, might have a tough time winning over “normie” users who want more of a generalized, lean-back social media experience.

Facebook may never be all things to all people again, and it’s a reasonable bet to think it’s forever lost trend-setting youth culture to other platforms, but what it retains is powerful and won’t be as easy to dislodge.

Conor Sen, an Atlanta resident, is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and the founder of Peachtree Creek Investments. He has contributed essays to the Atlantic and Business Insider.