More Commentary: Private school scholarship proposal would serve Nebraska well

Nebraska State Sen. Michaela Cavanaugh of Omaha is a force to be reckoned with. She is the first woman to breastfeed her child on the floor of the Legislature and she introduced LB 709, which would create a safe nursing station in the Capitol. She is also spearheading LB 187 to expand the definition of sexual assault.
As a woman, I am in awe of Cavanaugh’s resilience and willingness to fight for social justice, especially in a male-dominated workplace. However, her recent vote in opposition to LB 364, a bill that would allow low-income students to attend a private school of their family’s choice via a tax credit scholarship, is an affront to poor kids.
During floor debate on April 28, Cavanaugh said, “The opportunity gap isn’t where you show up to school, it’s all the things that happen in your life before you even enter the school. It’s did you get to eat? Did you get breakfast? Did you get to brush your teeth? Did you get to go see your doctor, your pediatrician? Did you get your vaccinations? Did you have shoes? It’s raining out. Do your shoes have holes in them? Is your parent’s car working? Is the bus on time? Do you have heat? Do you have a home?”
I was born to drug addicts and adopted by my grandmother. She has been poor her whole life and so was I. If you want to hear about the opportunity gap, I can tell you. It is wearing your bathing suit as underwear because you have no way to wash your clothes. It is physically fighting your siblings over the last bit of food. It is showering at your neighbors’ house because the electricity is off. It is taking the city bus every weekend since you were 9 years old to go sell bracelets so you can pay the electricity bill. It is stealing toilet paper from school and tampons from Walmart because you have no money. It is being born into a ZIP code that automatically sends you to a school with a 36% reading proficiency rate.
I went to three different schools before I found one that fit my needs. I went to a technology school where I could not thrive because we could not pay for the lights to be on, much less Wi-Fi or a computer. When I began failing there, I went to an alternative school where kids were supposed to remediate failed classes. There, I failed algebra three times.
It was not until I received a Florida tax credit scholarship and transferred to Victory Christian Academy that things began to change. Prior to Victory, I was a girl known for getting into fights, skipping class, and getting Ds and Fs. At Victory I became an honor roll student. I was excited to go to school again. I graduated with honors and am about to graduate from college.
Sen. Cavanaugh is right that it should be a priority to help with food insecurity and homelessness amongst students. Growing up, most of my meals were from school. I know what it feels like to go hungry. I know what it feels like to have the constant fear of losing our home. However, this does not mean that educational opportunity is no longer an issue. If we keep children from a learning environment that is right for them, public or private, we set them up for failure. Kids in Nebraska deserve a chance, just like the one that was given to me.
Ashley Elliott, a Florida resident, is a senior at the University of Central Florida. She received a scholarship to attend a private high school through Florida’s Opportunity Scholarship Program and will be the first in her family to graduate from college.