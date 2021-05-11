More Commentary: Private school scholarship proposal would serve Nebraska well

Nebraska State Sen. Michaela Cavanaugh of Omaha is a force to be reckoned with. She is the first woman to breastfeed her child on the floor of the Legislature and she introduced LB 709, which would create a safe nursing station in the Capitol. She is also spearheading LB 187 to expand the definition of sexual assault.

As a woman, I am in awe of Cavanaugh’s resilience and willingness to fight for social justice, especially in a male-dominated workplace. However, her recent vote in opposition to LB 364, a bill that would allow low-income students to attend a private school of their family’s choice via a tax credit scholarship, is an affront to poor kids.

During floor debate on April 28, Cavanaugh said, “The opportunity gap isn’t where you show up to school, it’s all the things that happen in your life before you even enter the school. It’s did you get to eat? Did you get breakfast? Did you get to brush your teeth? Did you get to go see your doctor, your pediatrician? Did you get your vaccinations? Did you have shoes? It’s raining out. Do your shoes have holes in them? Is your parent’s car working? Is the bus on time? Do you have heat? Do you have a home?”