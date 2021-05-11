More Commentary: Private school tax credits created big problems in Arizona

Dear Nebraska, hi from sunny Arizona! We wish our message were brighter, but unfortunately our state is a cautionary tale of what can and will go wrong when state lawmakers work with out-of-state special interests to defund local public schools. We understand the Nebraska Legislature debated LB 364 in late April, a scholarship tax credit bill that would have used tax dollars to send children to private schools for the first time in your state. We are relieved for Nebraska’s sake that the bill did not advance.

If we could invent a time machine and set it for 1998, we would warn Arizonans about the incredible damage unaccountable private school tuition tax credits — vouchers — would wreak on our local, neighborhood public schools and kids.

We would tell parents that being “No. 1 in school choice” also means having the worst funded public schools in the nation. We’d warn lawmakers that setting up a $1 million tax credit program would eventually balloon to over $200 million taxpayer dollars being siphoned to private schools every single year, with little to no accountability or transparency. We’d show Arizona voters future news articles documenting the profiteering of these tuition credit firms, with taxpayer dollars going down the drain.