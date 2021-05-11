More Commentary: Private school tax credits created big problems in Arizona

Dear Nebraska, hi from sunny Arizona! We wish our message were brighter, but unfortunately our state is a cautionary tale of what can and will go wrong when state lawmakers work with out-of-state special interests to defund local public schools. We understand the Nebraska Legislature debated LB 364 in late April, a scholarship tax credit bill that would have used tax dollars to send children to private schools for the first time in your state. We are relieved for Nebraska’s sake that the bill did not advance.
If we could invent a time machine and set it for 1998, we would warn Arizonans about the incredible damage unaccountable private school tuition tax credits — vouchers — would wreak on our local, neighborhood public schools and kids.
We would tell parents that being “No. 1 in school choice” also means having the worst funded public schools in the nation. We’d warn lawmakers that setting up a $1 million tax credit program would eventually balloon to over $200 million taxpayer dollars being siphoned to private schools every single year, with little to no accountability or transparency. We’d show Arizona voters future news articles documenting the profiteering of these tuition credit firms, with taxpayer dollars going down the drain.
We would also try to get folks to understand that funding separate — but unequal — systems would lead to massively inequitable funding structures and a system of haves and have-nots that would erode the very idea of a community school. You see, here in Arizona, “school choice” sadly means the private schools are the ones doing the choosing.
But most of all, we’d show them pictures of the moldy carpets, old textbooks, crowded classrooms, and decaying roofs and buses that pervade our local schools. While private school tuition tax credits were sold as “creative solutions” in 1998, they haven’t provided the promised panacea. Hindsight is 20/20, and in our case it’s crystal clear — Arizona should have invested intelligently and equitably in our neighborhood public schools, instead of diluting our state’s resources and leaving millions of kids behind. Our lawmakers should have realized then that a school’s success depends on high-quality educators and administrators, well-funded programs and robust resources. And they should have invested in the most important economic driver for our state — strong public schools.
We would do so many things differently, but unfortunately we can’t.
Nebraskans, your Legislature did the right thing, but we know this proposal will be back in some form next year.
Our advice to you: Fight back. Thank the state senators who opposed LB 364. Invest richly in local public schools. Innovate from within. Pay your teachers and administrators like the professionals they are. Keep the promise of public education—and you won’t have to look back in 25 years with a heart full of regret.
Beth Lewis and Sharon Kirsch are parents in Arizona and co-founders of the advocacy organization Save Our Schools Arizona.