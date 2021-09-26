More Commentary: Remove the North Freeway and open up new community opportunities

In the mid-20th century, Omaha built the North Freeway, tearing apart neighborhoods, and destroying around 2,000 buildings, including homes, businesses and churches. As the North Freeway ages, millions of dollars will need to be spent to keep it up. However, many other cities are looking to demolish their own inner-city highways. Omaha should demolish the North Freeway and replace it with a human-scale boulevard that can take transportation in North Omaha into the 21st century.
In the 1950s, civic leaders planned an expressway/interstate system that included plans for a North Freeway through North Omaha that would cleave the neighborhood in two, as well as a western expressway that would have gone approximately along the route of Dodge Street.
Resistance to these expressways was fierce, with thousands of residents showing up to local meetings to express opposition. Eventually, the western expressway was canceled due to resistance from white residents in Dundee. The concerns of the black residents of North Omaha went unheard, and the North Freeway began construction shortly afterward. Construction proceeded in sections for the next few decades, but stopped short of its initial goal when it was halted after white residents in Florence objected to extending the North Freeway to connect to I-680, leaving the North Freeway a 2.5 mile stub.
The North Freeway is very underused. Its six lanes of traffic make it comparable to the West Dodge Expressway. However, it sees significantly less traffic than its West Omaha counterpart. According to traffic data from the city, the ramps on the North Freeway each see between 12,000 and 14,000 cars in a day. The West Dodge ramps handle between 38,000 and 58,000 cars in a day. For a nearby comparison, 10th and Cuming/Abbott Drive handles 27,000 cars in a day without being an expressway. In fact, all of the ramps handle the same number of daily cars as 40th and Farnam, which is the heart of the Blackstone District that would have been destroyed by the Western Freeway.
The only section of the North Freeway that is significantly used is the connection with the Storz Expressway/Sorensen Parkway, which handles about 45,000 cars in a day. So does 50th and Dodge, which is the heart of the southern business district of Dundee.
The North Freeway also takes up a significant amount of land compared to these other streets. The North Freeway and its surrounding green bank range in width from 300 feet at its narrowest near Binney Street to 700 feet at Ames Avenue. In comparison, Dodge Street is about 55 feet wide at its intersection with 50th Street. I would propose ending the current highway system at Cuming Street, allowing drivers to easily take Cuming over to Eppley Airfield or into north downtown, and then replacing the rest of the stretch from Cuming to the Sorensen Parkway/Storz Expressway with a boulevard that includes a bus lane, bike lanes, and greenery; a modern parkway for the 21st century.
The land freed up by the unused buffer space around the freeway could easily be used for parks, affordable housing and other things the community needs.
Removing an urban highway is not unprecedented, and money for it is available from the federal government. In 2014, Rochester, New York, was given an $18 million grant from the federal government to remove a 1.2-mile-long section of the Inner Loop highway and replace it with a boulevard. Like the North Freeway, the Inner Loop cut through a black neighborhood and segregated it off from downtown Rochester. For a total investment of $25 million in the project, Rochester officials boast that there has been $300 million in investment in the area since the removal was completed in 2018.
If Rochester can pull off a highway removal and reap significant benefits from it, then why can’t Omaha? And Rochester is not alone. According to the Congress of New Urbanism, there are currently 33 different highway removal projects proposed in cities across the country.
Omaha planners should be ready as soon as possible to come up with a plan to remove the North Freeway and replace it with something that can knit North Omaha back together.
Garrett Hoie, an Omaha native, is an urban planning graduate student currently living in New York City.