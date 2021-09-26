More Commentary: Remove the North Freeway and open up new community opportunities

In the mid-20th century, Omaha built the North Freeway, tearing apart neighborhoods, and destroying around 2,000 buildings, including homes, businesses and churches. As the North Freeway ages, millions of dollars will need to be spent to keep it up. However, many other cities are looking to demolish their own inner-city highways. Omaha should demolish the North Freeway and replace it with a human-scale boulevard that can take transportation in North Omaha into the 21st century.

In the 1950s, civic leaders planned an expressway/interstate system that included plans for a North Freeway through North Omaha that would cleave the neighborhood in two, as well as a western expressway that would have gone approximately along the route of Dodge Street.

Resistance to these expressways was fierce, with thousands of residents showing up to local meetings to express opposition. Eventually, the western expressway was canceled due to resistance from white residents in Dundee. The concerns of the black residents of North Omaha went unheard, and the North Freeway began construction shortly afterward. Construction proceeded in sections for the next few decades, but stopped short of its initial goal when it was halted after white residents in Florence objected to extending the North Freeway to connect to I-680, leaving the North Freeway a 2.5 mile stub.