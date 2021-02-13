More Commentary: School choice can be a big plus for Nebraska children

Omaha special education advocate Clarice Jackson fights for school choice every year, but 2021 could be big. Legislatures in more than half the states, including Nebraska, will debate proposals that would make private education more accessible for low-income families.
The surge follows a slow year for school choice bills in 2020. One reason for the new interest might be a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a case that the nonprofit Institute for Justice filed on behalf of Montana families. In a 5-4 decision announced in June, the court confirmed the right of parents to apply tax credit scholarships to any qualified private school of their choice, whether secular or religious.
Jackson has another theory for the sudden interest in education alternatives: Remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic has created a window into public school classrooms, allowing parents to watch in real time as many children fall behind.
“I love public schools,” Jackson says. “But I also feel that that some children benefit from choice. That just goes with what we all know about this world. There is no one-size-fits-all model for anything that we do.”
Jackson did not need a virtual window to see the need for options. Early in her career, she worked as an instructional aide for disadvantaged students at an Omaha public school. In 1999 Jackson took a particular interest in one girl, who reached second grade without learning to read. “Her mother was in prison, and she lived with her grandmother,” Jackson says.
As time went on, Jackson became a special advocate for the girl and then adopted her as a daughter — while Jackson was just 19 years old. When specialists diagnosed the child with dyslexia, Jackson did research and found a private school that could help. Unfortunately, the tuition was more than Jackson’s entire monthly income.
After first relying on charity, she persisted and got her daughter enrolled. “In one year she went from a nonreader to a third-grade reader,” Jackson says. “And her self-esteem increased.”
Jackson now fights for school choice in memory of her daughter, an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of a 2015 shootout and killed age 24. “My belief in having choice, regardless of status or income, has become part of who I am,” says Jackson, who operates a tutoring center that specializes in dyslexia screening and intervention.
If the Nebraska reform passes, individuals and businesses could claim a state income tax credit for contributions they make to nonprofit organizations that grant private tuition scholarships to low-income families. The measure would be the first of its kind in a state that has resisted school choice.
Arkansas has a similar proposal on its legislative calendar, while Arizona, Florida and Pennsylvania are considering expansions of existing programs. Other states are thinking even bigger. New Hampshire lawmakers have proposed setting up educational savings accounts that would allow families to receive the average amount that the state already pays per pupil for public education.
In other words, instead of letting school districts decide how to spend taxpayers’ money, power would shift to parents. They could apply the funds to private school tuition, dual enrollment courses, tutoring services or other approved expenses.
Teachers unions likely will resist all of these efforts, but many measures are moving forward. The Iowa state Senate, for example, already has passed one bill that would expand open enrollment and charter schools, increase tax credits for educational expenses and provide scholarships to students in poorly performing schools.
Critics see such proposals as a threat to public education, but Jackson reframes the conversation as a human rights issue. She points to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which says parents have a right “to choose the kind of education that shall be given to their children.”
Her formula for the best educational outcomes is simple: “Less barriers, more options.” State lawmakers in Nebraska and elsewhere have a chance to give families both of these things in 2021.
David Hodges is an educational choice attorney and Daryl James is a writer at the Institute for Justice in Arlington, Va.