More Commentary: School choice can be a big plus for Nebraska children

Omaha special education advocate Clarice Jackson fights for school choice every year, but 2021 could be big. Legislatures in more than half the states, including Nebraska, will debate proposals that would make private education more accessible for low-income families.

The surge follows a slow year for school choice bills in 2020. One reason for the new interest might be a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a case that the nonprofit Institute for Justice filed on behalf of Montana families. In a 5-4 decision announced in June, the court confirmed the right of parents to apply tax credit scholarships to any qualified private school of their choice, whether secular or religious.

Jackson has another theory for the sudden interest in education alternatives: Remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic has created a window into public school classrooms, allowing parents to watch in real time as many children fall behind.

“I love public schools,” Jackson says. “But I also feel that that some children benefit from choice. That just goes with what we all know about this world. There is no one-size-fits-all model for anything that we do.”