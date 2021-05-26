More Commentary: The Senate should approve a Jan. 6 investigative commission

The greatest threat to America’s democratic system today may not be coming from foreign sources wishing to destabilize our democracy. As our country emerges from a global pandemic that tested our collective resolve and a secure election that saw the greatest turnout in over a century, we face a new and ominous threat from within that presented itself on Jan. 6 when our own people attacked and desecrated our U.S. Capitol. So far, well over 400 arrests have been made since the Jan. 6 attack that took the lives of Capitol Hill policemen.

Never in American history have members of Congress been so perilously close to imminent harm at the hands of its own citizenry. The disturbing events that millions watched unfold on live television cannot be dismissed as just another day or glossed over as a few bad apples spoiling what was an otherwise peaceful demonstration.

The facts of that day are indisputable. A dangerous mob of Americans, seething at the results of a legitimate and honest election, recklessly attempted to stop the peaceful transfer of power after months of disinformation peddled by our own former president and his allies.