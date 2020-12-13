More Commentary: The Senate should maintain the filibuster to block radical proposals

Most of what you’ve heard about the left’s extremist agenda is true. They haven’t been exactly quiet about it. The radical left, which is now setting the agenda for the White House and at least one chamber of Congress, is intent on imposing a government takeover of the health care system and implementing the job-killing Green New Deal. And that’s just for starters.

There is, however, one thing preventing the left from getting its way and fundamentally reshaping America: the Senate filibuster.

The filibuster is a central part of Senate tradition that’s been around for centuries. It’s a rule that ultimately requires 60 votes in order to pass legislation, and was designed to encourage moderation and counter the House of Representative’s majoritarian impulses.

Now, however, many on the left are openly calling to eliminate the filibuster so they can ram their agenda through Congress. What’s just as jarring about this push to change centuries of tradition is the hypocrisy of so many who once viewed the filibuster as sacred now calling to eliminate it — or refusing to rule out doing so.

That includes Joe Biden himself.