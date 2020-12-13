More Commentary: The Senate should maintain the filibuster to block radical proposals

Most of what you’ve heard about the left’s extremist agenda is true. They haven’t been exactly quiet about it. The radical left, which is now setting the agenda for the White House and at least one chamber of Congress, is intent on imposing a government takeover of the health care system and implementing the job-killing Green New Deal. And that’s just for starters.
There is, however, one thing preventing the left from getting its way and fundamentally reshaping America: the Senate filibuster.
The filibuster is a central part of Senate tradition that’s been around for centuries. It’s a rule that ultimately requires 60 votes in order to pass legislation, and was designed to encourage moderation and counter the House of Representative’s majoritarian impulses.
Now, however, many on the left are openly calling to eliminate the filibuster so they can ram their agenda through Congress. What’s just as jarring about this push to change centuries of tradition is the hypocrisy of so many who once viewed the filibuster as sacred now calling to eliminate it — or refusing to rule out doing so.
That includes Joe Biden himself.
In 2005 on the Senate floor, Biden railed against the possible death of the filibuster for judicial nominees, calling any effort to eliminate it “an example of the arrogance of power,” and a “fundamental power grab.” Fast-forward to a 2020 interview with The New York Times, in which Biden struck quite a different tone, saying his support for eliminating the filibuster would “depend on how obstreperous (GOP senators) become.”
Call me old-fashioned, but I thought the people’s representatives were elected to be “obstreperous,” not kneel to every whim of the other party.
But Biden is not alone in this hypocrisy. During the recent confirmation hearings for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Sen. Cory Booker said Barrett’s confirmation “is another moment where we are as an institution eroding our norms.” However, as a presidential candidate, Booker refused to take both court-packing and eliminating the filibuster off the table.
The ultimate act of “eroding our norms” would be to abolish the last safeguard of minority rights in our federal government. And while it’s true both parties have undone the filibuster for judicial and other executive appointments, starting with Democratic Sen. Harry Reid in 2013, the legislative filibuster has long been viewed as untouchable by both parties.
There’s an important reason for this. The Senate exists to check the rash and radical impulses of the majority, regardless of party, to prevent the “tyranny of the majority” our founders rightly feared. Eliminating the filibuster is far more than just changing some arcane procedural rule — it turns the Senate into another version of the House, where raw majorities rule, where compromises are unnecessary, and where the passions and prejudices of the moment often overcome reason and sound judgment.
John Cooper is the associate director for institute communications at the Heritage Foundation.
