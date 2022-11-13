More Commentary: The winds of change in small town Midwest

As an ecologist who has worked in the Midwest’s energy sector for 15 years, I’ve been an early proponent of wind and solar for the many benefits to our air, water, and health. But I’ve also chosen to live and raise my family in a small town in rural Illinois, and have seen firsthand the real economic and quality of life benefits that renewable energy projects offer to rural communities.
Over the course of just a few decades America has undertaken an unprecedented transformation towards a sustainable clean energy economy. The rapid buildout of renewable infrastructure has been most visible in small towns where the development of solar and wind farms has brought both renewed economic opportunity and fierce controversy.
Communities throughout our heartland are balancing the wealth of opportunity offered by the clean energy transition with skepticism about the potential changes large-scale solar and wind developments may bring to the places they call home. And the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, a historic investment in the resilience and prosperity of our rural communities, the Midwest in particular, is set to accelerate the pace of change even further.
The story of Lexington, Illinois — a small town home to generations of my family and home to the Blooming Grove Wind Energy Center since 2019 — offers a look into what clean energy developments can mean for the small towns we call home: better schools, new opportunities, and a more resilient future, all with the character of the places we love left largely unchanged.
When Lexington’s city council first discussed Blooming Grove in 2018, locals raised many concerns about what types of impacts it would have on the small, tight-knit community. The city engaged early with Illinois-based clean energy developer Invenergy to thoughtfully address concerns and gain assurances about adherence to strict noise and environmental requirements.
It didn’t take long for Lexington residents to start seeing the potential of the windfarm to help revitalize their community. They talked about the opportunity to generate not only clean energy but also revenue for farmers and landowners, new jobs, and added support for Lexington’s parks, schools, and other services.
Lexington is now two years into the project, and minor growing pains from construction have returned to normal. In the meantime, economic and community benefits are already making themselves felt. The school district alone is reaping roughly $1 million a year in additional tax revenue from the windfarm, a number that accounts for nearly 15% of their revenue stream and comes at a time when many rural schools are struggling to stay afloat and provide for the needs of all students.
Superintendent Paul Deters says revenue from the windfarm has taken the district from surviving to thriving, and the district has recently announced a $10 million renovation and expansion of its facilities.
Altogether the renewable energy project is projected to infuse nearly $120 million into Lexington’s economy from tax revenue, jobs, and landowner payments, providing a financial lifeline to local families while reducing the overall tax burden of residents and small business owners.
Meanwhile, Lexington’s charming, small-town character has stayed more or less the same, with some welcome new additions. An article published earlier this year highlighted some of the new small businesses, restaurants, and breweries popping up in Lexington, partly in response to a forward looking region buttressed by economic developments like the Blooming Grove wind farm and a nearby electric vehicle manufacturing plant.
With the price of solar and wind technologies nearly ten times lower than it was a decade ago, now is the time to accelerate the clean energy transition even faster. The Inflation Reduction Act makes renewables a no-brainer for energy producers, consumers and communities alike through subsidies and tax credits, rebates, loans, and grants.
It’s also designed to guide these investments directly to rural, low-income, and minority communities to ensure the benefits are felt in our smallest towns as well as our most populous cities. This will encourage better paying jobs and American-made supply chains and provide tremendous opportunity to any community that wants to enjoy the benefits of the clean energy transition.
Clean energy developments such as Blooming Grove help small towns help themselves, leveraging their natural bounty to bring jobs and investment to communities across the Midwest. Now, with the backing of the Inflation Reduction Act, these investments will be more cost-effective and realistic than ever before. I’ll be working to ensure that my town doesn’t miss out on these opportunities. I hope you’ll join me.
