More Commentary: These needed steps can address Black economic inequality

Saturday marked Juneteenth, June 19, a time to celebrate Union Army General Gordon Granger’s order to free the people still enslaved in Texas. The holiday marks the effective end of slavery in the United States.
Now, over 150 years later, Juneteenth reminds us to be critical of how progress is measured.
A year after George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, Congress still hasn’t passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020. And the few remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa, Oklahoma, massacre have yet to receive reparations from their federal, state or local governments.
In his Tulsa speech marking the massacre’s 100th anniversary, President Joe Biden did recognize that addressing the racial wealth divide was essential to bridging racial inequality. He outlined commitments to build Black wealth by removing discrimination in home equity appraisals and increasing funding for socially disadvantaged businesses.
These measures are welcome but hardly sufficient.
Eliminating racial discrimination in housing assessments is important, but it will do little to address the homeownership divide. In 2018, just 42% of Black households owned their homes, compared with 73% of white households. Actually increasing homeownership — for Black families and all low-wealth households — will require mortgage products that require little to no down payments, since most Black households are liquid-asset poor.
Biden’s proposal also doesn’t tackle the lack of affordable housing stock. Bold proposals like the 21st Century Homestead Act, which focuses on revitalizing large clusters of abandoned properties as affordable housing, could make a huge impact here.
Biden also proposed to spend $100 billion on minority-owned businesses over five years. That’s a substantive and welcome increase, but it’s not clear how much of that $20 billion a year will make its way to African-American businesses. Considering about 95% of Black businesses have no employees, procurement dollars are likely to affect a small share of them.
If you’re talking about supporting Black entrepreneurs, two things would make a huge difference: universal health care and unemployment insurance for business owners. These would allow for more Americans of any race to pursue the entrepreneurial vision without risking their lives or livelihoods.
Sabrina Terry is the chief of programs and strategic development at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. Dedrick Asante-Muhammad is the chief of membership, policy and equity at NCRC and an associate fellow of the Institute for Policy Studies.