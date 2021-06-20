More Commentary: These needed steps can address Black economic inequality

Saturday marked Juneteenth, June 19, a time to celebrate Union Army General Gordon Granger’s order to free the people still enslaved in Texas. The holiday marks the effective end of slavery in the United States.

Now, over 150 years later, Juneteenth reminds us to be critical of how progress is measured.

A year after George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, Congress still hasn’t passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020. And the few remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa, Oklahoma, massacre have yet to receive reparations from their federal, state or local governments.

In his Tulsa speech marking the massacre’s 100th anniversary, President Joe Biden did recognize that addressing the racial wealth divide was essential to bridging racial inequality. He outlined commitments to build Black wealth by removing discrimination in home equity appraisals and increasing funding for socially disadvantaged businesses.

These measures are welcome but hardly sufficient.