More Commentary: This multi-faceted initiative seeks to end homelessness

The United States Congress and President Joe Biden have a historic opportunity to end the nation’s homelessness crisis, which adversely impacts people from all walks of life, including veterans, families, women and children.

This is why the National Coalition for the Homeless and the Justice Action Mobilization Network are launching an unprecedented national grassroots campaign to end homelessness, long-term unemployment and poverty. The Bringing America Home Now Campaign calls for dramatically expanding federal funding for affordable housing, living-wage jobs, and comprehensive social services.

The campaign will promote progressive initiatives that have become part of the mainstream conversation and would apply to all Americans, such as a single-payer universal health insurance system and a universal livable income indexed to the cost of housing. The initiative also directly targets homeless populations, calling for additional Section 8 vouchers for homeless youth and veterans and increasing homeless eligibility for food stamps.

Structural and institutional racism play a prominent role in why America has not tried to end homelessness. Homelessness in America is the most visible sign that we have prioritized giving tax breaks to the rich and have accepted gross income inequality between rich and poor. It is time to re-imagine an America where homelessness does not exist and people who want to work can do so at a livable wage.

Donald Whitehead is the executive director of the National Coalition for the Homeless. Joel Segal is the executive director of the Justice Action Mobilization Network, Both are former homeless shelter directors.