More Commentary: Vaccinations stopped polio; get vaccinated now to fight COVID

In the summer of 1894, a strange outbreak of paralysis and death occurred in Vermont. This outbreak of a disease which would become known as poliomyelitis presaged annual epidemics from 1900 onward until the polio vaccines were available in the 1950s.
The polio story bears retelling in the day of COVID. Like COVID, many poliovirus infections were inapparent, and yet infected people could still shed virus until their immune systems halted the infection. Paralytic polio was truly terrifying. Infection might begin with a tired feeling that quickly led to paralysis. Franklin D. Roosevelt was perhaps the most notable victim; with his legs paralyzed, he used a wheelchair for the rest of his life. And he was “lucky”: Paralysis could be so severe that breathing was impossible and so, the “iron lung” was developed to sustain life in those unfortunates. Hospital wards became warehouses of patients in iron lungs, there until they died; there was no cure.
The availability of polio vaccines in the mid-1950s was understandably met with universal acclaim and acceptance.
Some of this sound familiar? Confusion over the cause of the disease. Not knowing how the virus is shed and who is shedding it. Diverse symptoms and death. Gruesome machines keeping people alive and breathing. General disruption of society. The wait for a vaccine. Unlike then, however, we have been fortunate, for biotechnology solved the COVID vaccine problem in record time so that today, vaccines are widely available.
Despite easy access to safe, protective and effective vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID, many prefer not to be vaccinated, gambling with serious disease while potentially infecting others. Many embrace bogus conspiracy “theories” about dangers from vaccines, their lack of usefulness and other conspiratorial nonsense. The former president, his administration and many current state and local governments made the situation worse by encouraging such nonsense, dismissing COVID as a serious disease, endorsing false “cures,” and discouraging containment efforts, simple effective actions which would have saved thousands of lives.
Now many hold up their hands against vaccination, saying, “Not for me!” Are we so privileged, so entitled, that we disdain common sense behavior in the face of a lethal threat?
This experience begs the question how we will handle the next pandemic which surely will occur at some point and importantly, may well be much more severe. Make no mistake, the COVID pandemic has been a horror: At least 600,000 Americans have died to date, most prior to the vaccines. These are more fatalities in little more than a year than from all our combatant deaths in the last 80 years. But what if the next pandemic is worse? How bad could it be?
Very bad. Consider the viral disease smallpox. Until global eradication through vaccination, smallpox routinely destroyed human society. Epidemics throughout history brought down villages, cities, civilizations and governments, killing two to three out of every five people. The introduction to Bocaccio’s “Decameron,” a set of 14th-century tales during a plague emergency in Italy, is a ghastly but real account of what smallpox was like. Society simply failed: Bodies rotted in the street with nobody to pick them up; public services stopped with nobody to run them; food supplies were gone; looting was rampant.
Imagine the consequences of a similar disease suddenly appearing, ravaging one’s family, one’s town and the country. Like medieval Florence, society would collapse. Would one then still refuse protective vaccination, preferring conspiracy theories over fact?
I spent my professional life studying the molecular biology and disease pathogenicity of a group of readily transmissable viruses. I know that vaccines work and that the current vaccines will protect you from disease and death from the various COVID virus strains now circulating and which are constantly arising. If you have been vaccinated, good on you! If you have not, you are strongly encouraged to get in line and be vaccinated now against COVID. You have no excuse.
Steven Tracy, Ph.D., is professor emeritus with the Department of Pathology and Microbiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He now lives in Davis, California.