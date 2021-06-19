More Commentary: Vaccinations stopped polio; get vaccinated now to fight COVID

Despite easy access to safe, protective and effective vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID, many prefer not to be vaccinated, gambling with serious disease while potentially infecting others. Many embrace bogus conspiracy “theories” about dangers from vaccines, their lack of usefulness and other conspiratorial nonsense. The former president, his administration and many current state and local governments made the situation worse by encouraging such nonsense, dismissing COVID as a serious disease, endorsing false “cures,” and discouraging containment efforts, simple effective actions which would have saved thousands of lives.

Now many hold up their hands against vaccination, saying, “Not for me!” Are we so privileged, so entitled, that we disdain common sense behavior in the face of a lethal threat?

This experience begs the question how we will handle the next pandemic which surely will occur at some point and importantly, may well be much more severe. Make no mistake, the COVID pandemic has been a horror: At least 600,000 Americans have died to date, most prior to the vaccines. These are more fatalities in little more than a year than from all our combatant deaths in the last 80 years. But what if the next pandemic is worse? How bad could it be?