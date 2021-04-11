Noah Feldman: Can Congress end gerrymandering? It's complicated

The text does two things. First, it makes the states the default holders of the power to prescribe the choosing of members of Congress. Second, it gives Congress broad power to override what rules the states make with one exception, the “places” of choosing Senators. (The meaning of this exception is itself tricky — a subject for another day.)

The second clause — giving Congress power to make the rules — can be read to allow Congress to do almost whatever it wants when it comes to congressional elections, including requiring state districting for the House of Representatives to be done by nonpartisan commission.

Relying on this power, Congress in 1842 required states to design single-member congressional districts, rather than multi-member districts or at-large elections. At the time, figures as prominent as President John Tyler expressed concern that the law might be unconstitutional. Several states ignored the law altogether. Congress seated their representatives anyway.

In 1967, Congress passed a new law banning multi-member districts. The Supreme Court has not directly ruled on a challenge to the constitutionality of the law, but it has treated the law as constitutionally valid.