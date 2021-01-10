Noah Feldman: Merrick Garland is a smart choice to revive the Justice Department

Joe Biden’s selection of Merrick Garland as attorney general isn’t just well-deserved vindication for a dedicated public servant who deserved to be confirmed to the Supreme Court when nominated by President Barack Obama. Garland’s years of experience in the Department of Justice, coupled with his distinguished service on the federal bench, position him to accomplish the historic mission now demanded of him: nothing less than restoring the legitimacy and credibility of federal law enforcement after the disastrous last four years of Donald Trump’s presidency.
Garland is an insider’s insider when it comes to understanding how the department — and what its proper function should be. This insider status will be a huge help to Garland in running the Justice Department. The permanent staff will accept and respect him from day one. He knows how power works within the department’s highly complex bureaucracy and he will know how to choose and supervise his political appointees.
Above all, Garland’s 25 years on the D.C. Circuit established his reputation as a smart, centrist, non-ideological legal thinker — a straight shooter who acted on the basis of principle and the rule of law. That’s important because his first task as attorney general will be to restore the department’s reputation for nonpartisan integrity in criminal prosecution and investigation, which was painstakingly built in the decades after Watergate and quickly shredded during Trump’s four years in office.
Nothing in the Constitution requires an independent-minded or nonpartisan policy of criminal investigation and prosecution. The attorney general is appointed by the president, and Justice is part of the executive branch, without formal independence.
Yet a Justice Department that chooses its targets based on politics, not principle, can badly undermine the rule of law. That’s what Trump’s department did, both under William Barr and his predecessor, Jeff Sessions. At the president’s urging, the department’s senior leadership repeatedly sent the message that the president’s friends would be singled out for positive treatment and that his enemies would be investigated and potentially prosecuted to the fullest extent allowed by law.
Over the last four years, career lawyers at the Justice Department have tried to resist this politicization, often with some success. But the perception nationally has been that the department has lost much of the nonpartisan independence that it previously possessed.
Garland can, and must, make it his highest priority to reverse this perception. Garland needs to say publicly and loudly that career prosecutors will be empowered to rely on their own judgment. He needs to say frequently and convincingly that he will stand up for the department’s independence in the face of any pressure that might come his way.
Noah Feldman is a law professor at Harvard University.