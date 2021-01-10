Noah Feldman: Merrick Garland is a smart choice to revive the Justice Department

Nothing in the Constitution requires an independent-minded or nonpartisan policy of criminal investigation and prosecution. The attorney general is appointed by the president, and Justice is part of the executive branch, without formal independence.

Yet a Justice Department that chooses its targets based on politics, not principle, can badly undermine the rule of law. That’s what Trump’s department did, both under William Barr and his predecessor, Jeff Sessions. At the president’s urging, the department’s senior leadership repeatedly sent the message that the president’s friends would be singled out for positive treatment and that his enemies would be investigated and potentially prosecuted to the fullest extent allowed by law.

Over the last four years, career lawyers at the Justice Department have tried to resist this politicization, often with some success. But the perception nationally has been that the department has lost much of the nonpartisan independence that it previously possessed.

Garland can, and must, make it his highest priority to reverse this perception. Garland needs to say publicly and loudly that career prosecutors will be empowered to rely on their own judgment. He needs to say frequently and convincingly that he will stand up for the department’s independence in the face of any pressure that might come his way.

Noah Feldman is a law professor at Harvard University.