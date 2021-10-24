Noah Feldman: Overturning Roe would trigger a furious court packing effort

These two events had different causes. The former was an exercise of raw political power; the latter was a consequence of Ginsburg’s human fallibility and frailty. Together, however, they flipped the balance of the court to the conservative side, probably for a generation. Packing the court, to the advocates, is the only way to reverse or avoid a new era of conservative judicial activism.

The Democratic leadership, led by Biden, genuinely fears that packing the court would destroy the institution permanently as Republicans would do the same when they got the chance. What’s more, moderate Democrats don’t want to bear the political cost of alienating swing voters by such a radical act. At the same time, Biden and the party’s congressional leaders can’t afford to alienate the Democratic base too much by ignoring growing concerns about the court’s conservative turn.