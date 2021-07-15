Noreena Hertz: Loneliness weighs heavily on so many; let's take action to address it

In the U.S., all 50 states and Washington, D.C., have taken steps to prevent bullying and protect children, but no federal law exists to directly address it even though 60% of teens have experienced cyberbullying.

More generally, all levels of government must commit to massively re-fund the infrastructure of community — vital gathering places such as libraries, playgrounds and youth clubs. This may give us the best possible chance of reversing the loneliness crisis and reconnecting with one another. Since the 2008 financial crisis, funding for community infrastructure has been slashed across much of the world. For instance, federal support for U.S. libraries decreased by more than 40% from 2008 to 2018, while the United Kingdom has closed nearly a fifth of its libraries, about 800 total.

Individuals also have clear roles to play. As we emerge from this prolonged period of social isolation, we can commit to making this a summer of reconnection. This means rushing less and stopping to talk more, whether to a neighbor, a postal carrier or someone who appears to be lonely. It means breaking out of our self-suffocating digital privacy bubbles and engaging with those around us, even when our default is to scroll on our phones. It means showing more gratitude to those who care for others in society and saying thank you more to our partners, our friends, our colleagues — even our Alexa.

We inadvertently built a lonely world, but it doesn’t have to remain that way.

Noreena Hertz is the author of “The Lonely Century: How to Restore Human Connection in a World That’s Pulling Apart.”