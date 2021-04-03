Phil Karsting: Biden infrastructure plan serves rural needs in many ways

Biden proposes a $10 billion Civilian Climate Corps to deliver meaningful jobs and help build resilience by conserving our public lands and water. Some in the Greatest Generation will see a parallel to a similar program from their era, known as Civilian Conservation Corps, whose work was critical to some of the public infrastructure we enjoy to this day.

Community colleges, particularly important in many rural settings, would see new investment in facilities and technology. Those investment don’t just contribute to workforce development; they give hope.

The initiative proposes $18 billion to modernize VA hospitals and clinics, the median age of which is 58 years compared to 11 for private-sector hospitals. Though not widely appreciated, rural Americans enlist in our armed forces at higher rates than their urban counterparts, and veteran health care is a big deal in rural America.

The list of potential investments is as diverse as our rural communities. And the glue that holds much of it together is a $5 billion Rural Partnership Program that will help those rural communities build capacity to identify, cultivate and leverage their own unique strengths.

Taken together, these investments hold promise to strengthen our economy and mobilize our nation to confront the great challenges of our time.