Phil Karsting: Biden proposals are strongest to support U.S. agriculture

All presidential contests have drama. Between COVID-19 and a last-minute Supreme Court nomination, this one has more than most. But if you look beyond the drama to substance — the actual plans that the candidates lay out for restoring rural communities and our farm sector — the picture clears up instantly.

You don’t have to take my word for it. Two groups of state and private-sector leaders have identified top-level, critical priorities. And their priorities line up with Joe Biden’s priorities. Why should we care what these leaders think? For starters, they’ve committed their lives to the success of American agriculture.

State directors of agriculture (many of them Republican) are working day in and day out to ensure safe food and vibrant rural communities. They recently put forward a white paper entitled “Call to Action; Resilience for Rural America.”

Separately, the Ag CEO Council, comprised of senior farm leaders and allied business groups (also, many of them Republican), released a “Presidential Campaign Briefing.”

They want focus, not chaos, in responding to COVID-19. They know that lack of PPE exacerbated supply chain disruptions which forced farmers to depopulate herds and plow vegetables into the ground at a time when fellow citizens were (and still are) lining up at food banks.