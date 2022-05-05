Point: If Roe is overturned, children, women and science will be respected once again

After decades of working to protect children from abortion, pro-lifers have successfully advanced legislation that challenges the bogus legal holding of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case that legalized abortion in our country. The challenge comes from a 2018 Mississippi law protecting babies in the womb starting at 15 weeks that passed with overwhelming support in both chambers. Mississippi’s only abortion business, Jackson Women’s Health Organization, challenged the law — and that fight is now in the hands of the Supreme Court.

As we anticipate the decision, it’s a good moment to assess the advances that prove that this historic moment will rightfully restore respect and dignity to children, women and science. There is no need to fear a future without Roe.

First, it’s important to note that while Roe v. Wade made abortion legal, a change in Roe would not make abortion illegal nationwide. If the Supreme Court returns the decision-making power to the states, the fight to abolish abortion will become a state-by-state effort. Some states — like Texas — will protect their children, and others states that have vowed to protect the abortion industry instead of their children — Illinois, California and Maryland — will seek to continue killing innocent children. A breakdown on which states will be safer for children and pregnant women and which will remain dangerous after Roe can be found here.

Pro-life states would be empowering women. The rest would be empowering Corporate Abortion.

Abortion profiteers are deadly and destructive. They have left more than 63 million innocent children dead and countless men and women hurting. We look at the state of the world and wonder why there’s so much hurt and yet forget that the toll of death in the womb has taken its toll on life outside of it. Abortion has pitted women against men, men and women against their children, and society against pregnant women. The abortion industry fights to maintain the status quo of abortion violence through all nine months of pregnancy. It refuses to allow oversight of its facilities. It has torn down restrictions on chemical abortion pills.

Institutions like Planned Parenthood have been underserving women in disgusting facilities and been charged with failing to report rape and abuse of women and girls, all while maintaining net assets in the billions. Left behind are pregnant women and their preborn children, who are being exploited in a time of ultimate vulnerability. Both are targeted for profit by the abortion facility. The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons found that three in four post-abortive women surveyed experienced pressure to abort.

Telling a woman she must choose between her child’s life and her own future is not only disempowering; it is an outright lie. An entire movement is standing ready to serve her, her child and her family. And making abortion unavailable will allow the voices and resources of that care-focused movement to be heard over the megaphone of Corporate Abortion propaganda that has demanded a monopoly over pregnant women and their children.

Advancing pro-life laws is advancing women’s empowerment, ensuring she is protected everywhere, including in the workplace and on campus, without fear of coercion from bad employers, boyfriends, professors, coaches, husbands, parents, church leaders or doctors.

Science has progressed greatly since Roe v. Wade. Though the science of prenatal development was quite advanced, the technology allowing both doctors and parents to view that development in real time through prenatal ultrasounds and photography had not yet been developed. Today there is no lack of scientific literature pointing to life beginning at the moment of fertilization, when sperm and egg meet and a unique human with his or her own DNA is present.

We know that a child’s heartbeat can be detected as early as 21 days after fertilization. Medical literature confirms children feel pain as early as 12 weeks. Even decades ago, ultrasound technology confirmed that children frantically flee abortion instruments as they are introduced into the womb. When Roe is overturned, states and their residents will regain the right to protect these most vulnerable Americans from violence.

From building physical locations to virtual service providers, advocates have ensured that pregnant women have access to financial, physical, emotional and legal support. There are nearly 3,000 pregnancy resource centers, including mobile medical units. The pro-life movement staffs and funds nonprofits, maternity homes, parachurch ministries, and adoption organizations like Lifeline Children’s Services. It has championed Safe Haven laws, which allow infants to be surrendered safely with no criminal penalties for mothers and fathers who feel unable to parent.

When Roe is overturned, pro-life states will have even more avenues for protecting life and supporting women. And the pro-life movement will keep going until the children and women in every state enjoy the same support.

Alison Centofante is the founder of Centofante Strategies, a public relations firm dedicated to advancing the pro-life message. Lauren Enriquez is the deputy media strategist for Students for Life Action and its sister organization, Students for Life of America.