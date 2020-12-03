Preston Love Jr.: Attack ads and big spending don't get to the real world underlying political campaigns

The clear lesson of my journey is the need to change. It was entirely unpredictable that my humble, moneyless write-campaign would receive a Nebraska record 62,000 write-in votes. It is remarkable, but clear, that my votes represented a peephole into the hearts and minds of many, who used my campaign as a way to cry out. A cry to campaigns, “You don’t need to waste money and waste the voters’ time attacking and spending.” That in spite of the all the efforts to retard voting, we voted in record numbers as a sign, a cry for help. If we as communities do not address the cries now, sexism, injustice, racism, hate and poverty will reign supreme.

A call to action: We need public, private and grassroots leadership. We must stop dancing around solutions to the raw needs so easily seen in our communities. Together we can close the gaps of jobs, justice, divisiveness, disparities, opportunity, equity and inclusion. Come together, committed but knowing there is struggle in change. Reach out to credible and trusted sources. I suggest we take a mental inventory of how far we have come and how little progress we’ve actually made since the last breath of George Floyd. I will also say this in closing, that in words of James Weldon Johnson, creator of the anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” we should “Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us,” and “Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us.” Let’s make history.