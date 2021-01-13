Preston Love Jr.: Blacks and the vaccine — a teaching opportunity

Secondly, we have to be clear about the dangers of not taking the vaccine. We all know someone who has succumbed to COVID-19. Without the vaccine, more people will die. Tuskegee was a trick using Black folks as guinea pigs. This is not the case for the COVID-19 vaccine — everyone is being asked to take it.

Finally, instead of the virus subsiding, we are in another surge, and don’t have the luxury to ignore the reality of this virus and its more virulent permutations.

For all of us African Americans who have a reluctance, I suggest the following path:

Analyze the data, follow the science of the impact and safety of the vaccine, and use our trusted and credible sources to evaluate it with them. For the record, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett was an African American lead scientist in the development of the vaccine. Additionally, we have numerous trusted African Americans who are in the health care delivery system in our community. Furthermore, African Americans are part of all groups in line for early distribution, including medical personnel, first responders, the elderly and people in group settings. These groups have already begun to receive the vaccine.