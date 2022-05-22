Preston Love Jr.: Celebrate the Black community by stopping the cycle of racism

I find myself in reflection at this juncture in 2022. I reflect on the stress and challenges of a very complex world that we now live in, but my concentration is on the Nebraska part of that world.

We are faced with a myriad of interconnected, and in some cases, disconnected experiences.

Some of the dynamics are COVID-19, climate change, natural disasters, acute divisiveness, challenges to basic educational equality, challenges to women’s right to control their own bodies, aggressive voter restriction attempts, assaults on democracy, and most recently, war and devastation of humanity. I will end this list with the dominant factor of hate within our own country, including last week’s racial killing in Buffalo, New York.

I grew up in a time where my generation was not embraced by Nebraska and its cities in most ways. The educational system was biased, racist and segregated. There was complete and overwhelming devastation caused by redlining. There was lack of equal access to public and private accommodations. There was the invisible and unstudied list of disparities in every direction of the human experience, as it relates to Black people.

I grew up in North Omaha, which was rich and fertile. We produced a wonderful history, culture and heritage, and great people, in all aspects of life. The evidence of that can be found in many writings, research and practical knowledge. I point to one example, “24th and Glory” by OWH writer Dirk Chatelain.

Mostly, the wonderful people that were produced in North Omaha, were faced with all levels of restraints and barriers to their growth, led by racism. While we celebrate many famous North Omaha African Americans in athletics, music, professions, the arts, scholars, business and more, those successes were rare and unique in my era. I grew up in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, before moving from Nebraska, to seek fair and equitable opportunities.

While in high school, I met a young African American woman, also living in North Omaha, and was my age, whose attributes were many. She was nice-looking, intelligent, came from a wonderful family, and unfortunately, along with all of us, our future appeared to be dependent on how much future White folks would let us have.

Her family included two former members of the Nebraska State Senate, her father was an attorney, all wonderful but rare. City council, school board, county offices, all were at-large, making it very difficult for a Black candidate to get enough votes to be elected. The state senate was divided into districts.

Returning to my female friend: I mentioned my escape from Omaha, after getting a degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She did not leave Omaha until much later but began her life, married, divorced and was met with many life challenges. She had four brothers and two sisters, all of which left the Omaha area at a point and succeeded. My friend, while in Omaha, bore the weight of growing up in a segregated community with minimal opportunities.

I began the story by referencing the many celebrated celebrities from North Omaha, but who I am celebrating in this article, is an unknown, African American woman, who grew up with me, stayed in Omaha, bore the challenges of racism and life, raised children, and who was never celebrated, never appreciated outside her circles, until now. Her name Madeline Adams.

This month, this friend of mine received her bachelor of science degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha at the age of 80. Finally, a member of our North Omaha clan is being celebrated.

The celebration should include the idea that her victory is for all of the generations who lived and died during the oppression of hate and racism without ever being celebrated or allowed to reach full potential.

How many generations of African Americans have endured and survived the burdens of life and racism, without any recognition of their value? I respectfully say that at the rate we’re going in 2022, we will sentence generations to the same fate.

I call for us to reevaluate our approach and commitment to celebrate all people, cultures and reject hate every day.

Preston Love Jr. is a longtime Omaha civic engagement activist who also teaches black studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.