Preston Love Jr.: Context and compassion in the Ed Poindexter case

I recently wrote about a friend whose life experiences made him a symbol for good deeds — John Lewis. This week, I write about another friend, whose life and experiences make him a symbol for the complexity of criminal justice in America — Ed Poindexter.
Ed Poindexter and I grew up in the infamous public homes known as Logan Fontenelle. Some of Omaha’s most significant and influential people grew up there — the very long list includes baseball Hall of Famer Bob Gibson and media executive Cathy Hughes, the wealthiest Black woman in America besides Oprah.
Logan Fontenelle was at the center of the most segregated section of the city, North Omaha, and full of African Americans, who had migrated from the American South for packing house jobs. Ed Poindexter grew up in the courtyards of Logan Fontenelle in the late ’40s and early ’50s.
While many African American youths quickly left North Omaha, in what could be called a migration of talent, brains and economic base, not everyone could. I was able to exit, but Ed did not.
Nationally and locally, having endured racism, Jim Crowism, redlining and more, African Americans began to evolve toward a positive community self-awareness and resistance to racism. Products of this environment were Afro hairstyles, calls of “Black is beautiful,” activism, Black Power and self-determinism.
It’s important to know that African Americans of all ages have an institutional memory, either by direct experience or family lore, that includes slavery, lynching, racism and its manifestations. White people must understand that Black history is dominated by law enforcement and intimidation, whether via the Ku Klux Klan, police, sheriffs or others. This is not erased easily. So when we talk about George Floyd, we are not talking about something new. Our institutional memory of law enforcement is critical to appreciate.
The largest domestic law enforcement institution in America is the FBI, under the leadership of J. Edgar Hoover from 1924-72. It may be difficult for some readers to acknowledge, but the FBI played significant roles in the destruction, the deaths, the manipulation and the discrediting of many African Americans, especially during the late 1960s and ’70s. The FBI considered these organizations and their leaders as potential threats to America: The Southern Christian Leadership Conference, led by Martin Luther King Jr.; Malcolm X and his organizations; and the Black Panthers. The FBI’s actions included infiltration, disruption and a counterintelligence group, COINTELPRO.
During this time, we had several layers of civil rights organizations in Omaha, as was the case nationally. We had a robust Black clergy, who led many or most of the calls for change and reform, we had a local chapter of the NAACP, we had the St. Martin de Porres Club, and we had chapters of the Black Panther Party. The Black Panther Party, of which Ed Poindexter was a member, was known for community outreach including food programs, breakfast programs for youths, youth cultural education and history programs, patrols against police violence, speeches, newsletters and other programs directed toward training and education for the community. After intensive attacks nationally on the Black Panthers and disruptions by COINTELPRO, no new chapters were being approved and most ordered to disband. In Omaha, the Black Panther Party discontinued and went under the name the National Committee to Combat Fascism (NCCF).
In 1969, an Omaha police officer shot a 14-year-old girl in the back of the head at Logan Fontenelle Homes. Her name was Vivian Strong. She and several girlfriends had been accused of playing their music too loudly and ran when the police arrived. The reaction in North Omaha was rioting and renewed anger against the police.
Against this backdrop, in 1970, Ed Poindexter and friend David Rice, members of the NCCF, were accused of orchestrating a bombing that killed policeman Larry Minard and injured another officer. They were convicted and sentenced to life.
I believe that David Rice, who died in prison, and Ed Poindexter, who remains imprisoned, are innocent. We view them as political prisoners of an unwarranted focus on racial activism.
Numerous attempts to have the evidence reviewed and challenged have been dismissed. But never has the Black community discounted the Minard family’s pain and suffering. In recent days, I have spoken to members of the Minard family and felt their anger about their loved one’s death. My heart, and the hearts of so many, go out to the family. My effort here to focus attention on the plight of Ed Poindexter does not diminish our compassion for the Minard family.
Ed Poindexter is 75 years old and in ill health. A small team is seeking to have Ed released, based on his medical condition and for compassion toward a person who has had an exemplary record inside the prison system. This team, along with attorney Tim Ashford, seeks to complete the legal framework needed to bring Ed Poindexter’s case before Nebraska Board of Pardons.
In late July, we conducted a prayer vigil at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church. Ten pastors prayed for forgiveness, unity, mercy, reform, the Vivian Strong family, the Minard family, James Scurlock’s family, the Poindexter family and healing. It was livestreamed to hundreds across the city. I pray, via this article, that the community will support this compassionate request for the release of Ed Poindexter.
Preston Love Jr. is a longtime Omaha civic engagement activist who also teaches Black studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
