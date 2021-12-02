Preston Love Jr.: Crying 'CRT' is really a diversion from opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion

Promotion of community and a sense of belonging at the university: What is the opposition to that?

Building and sustaining accountability and eliminating racist infrastructures where they exist: What is the opposition to that?

Acknowledging the impact of COVID-19 on under-resourced communities of color: What’s the opposition to that?

What’s the opposition to any of these? Speak plainly, Mr. Governor. If you are opposed, OK, but don’t try to distract from your opposition to the policies by trotting out the national conservative talking point, CRT.

I submit that CRT has nothing to do with UNL’S action items. CRT has become a straw man for nonsensical dialogue about something that does not really exist outside of academia.

I have taught in Black Studies for seven years at UNO. The chairman of Black Studies at UNO, Cynthia Robinson, has taught the subject for 30 years, and neither of us has ever taught about CRT, and don’t acknowledge it as a real-world phenomenon. CRT as a political issue has been created by conservatives to avert serious discussion.