Preston Love Jr.: Fighting the horrible cycle of voter suppression

The images of the marches and violence helped facilitate passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. That law was the most significant advance in voting rights for all people, but specifically for Blacks. It outlawed the Jim Crow suppression measures instituted by the Southern states.

It not only made suppression illegal, but it also gave the U.S. Justice Department the power to challenge any known voter suppression attempts. Sections of the law also forced nine of those Southern states to obtain approval from the Justice Department for any changes to voting procedures that might be potential hindrances.

After the passage of the act, Blacks once again voted in record numbers. Blacks were elected all over the country, including in Southern states, as mayors, governors and members of Congress. And once again, the reaction of Whites to the loss of power, privilege and control, began repeated attempts to negate provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

One of the positive impacts of the Voting Rights Act was the 1972 candidacy of the first Black woman, Shirley Chisholm, to run for president, and the first Black male to run for president in modern times, Jessie Jackson in 1984. (For the record, I was his campaign organizer and first director.) It all led to the election of Barack Obama in 2008.