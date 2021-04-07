Preston Love Jr.: Fighting the horrible cycle of voter suppression

The 15th Amendment gave all males the right to vote regardless of race or previous conditions of slavery. That happened in 1870, and in response, almost immediately, Blacks began to register and vote in huge numbers. The years following, the 1870s through the 1890s, saw a surge of Black elected officials, including a few U.S. senators and dozens of members of the House of Representatives. These victories were won in the South during the nation’s post-Civil War Reconstruction period, when Blacks flourished in not only civics, but also in culture, arts and education.
After these electoral successes, we entered the first full cycle of pushback, Jim Crow voter suppression. That cycle of voter suppression took the form of legal and de facto measures, such as literacy tests, poll taxes, grandfather clauses excluding Whites from those provisions, gerrymandering, employer intimidation and countless silly measures, such as having to name the number of jelly beans in a jar. Extralegal suppression included violence and murders. That Jim Crowism and voter suppression flourished against Blacks for decades. Beginning in the 1940s, and in earnest in the mid-50s, Blacks declared that enough was enough. The civil rights movement was born.
In the South, Blacks simply wanted to register and vote.
In 1965, John Lewis, among many, including Martin Luther King, Jr., brought the fight for voting rights to light by marching across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. On that Bloody Sunday, marchers were beaten unmercifully, with more than 60 injured.
The images of the marches and violence helped facilitate passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. That law was the most significant advance in voting rights for all people, but specifically for Blacks. It outlawed the Jim Crow suppression measures instituted by the Southern states.
It not only made suppression illegal, but it also gave the U.S. Justice Department the power to challenge any known voter suppression attempts. Sections of the law also forced nine of those Southern states to obtain approval from the Justice Department for any changes to voting procedures that might be potential hindrances.
After the passage of the act, Blacks once again voted in record numbers. Blacks were elected all over the country, including in Southern states, as mayors, governors and members of Congress. And once again, the reaction of Whites to the loss of power, privilege and control, began repeated attempts to negate provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
One of the positive impacts of the Voting Rights Act was the 1972 candidacy of the first Black woman, Shirley Chisholm, to run for president, and the first Black male to run for president in modern times, Jessie Jackson in 1984. (For the record, I was his campaign organizer and first director.) It all led to the election of Barack Obama in 2008.
The repeated attempts to dismantle the 1965 Voter Rights Act by Republicans was finally successful in 2013 when the Supreme Court ruled in Shelby v. Holder that the section of the law related to federal review of voting changes in certain states was based on old data and thus was void.
The horrible cycle of suppression reemerged. Republicans began to return to the measures of the Jim Crow era, and began to initiate and institute not only the old suppression techniques but new ones, such as purging voter rolls, instituting voter ID rules, closing polling locations, reducing hours and more.
Enter 2020. Record turnout and President Joe Biden’s victory catapulted the ugly cycle of voter suppression to a fever pitch. Now we find that in 2021, legislators in 44 states, including Nebraska, have proposed a combined total of more than 200 voter suppression initiatives.
The new list of suppression measures includes reduction of voting hours, laws and rules to reduce of use of early voting and voting by mail, reducing drop boxes, reduction of polling places to force long lines and, in the case of Georgia, to bar providing water to people standing in those longer lines to vote. Georgia, the poster state for suppression, also gave its legislature the right to challenge and possibly undo valid election results.
In 2021, we are left with the memory and study of this vicious cycle of voter suppression; we are left with the responsibility of the democracy-minded to fight back this challenge to democracy in the United States and in Nebraska.
All of us — Democrats, Republicans and independents, must be on the front line to fight suppression and aggressively support two pieces of national legislation: The John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which restores the lost powers of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, and HR 1, which enhances many measures to make voting easier for everybody.
And in Nebraska, let’s all urge our state senators to keep Nebraska off the list of states trying to continue the horrible cycle of voter suppression. That’s the good life people of color are seeking.
Preston Love Jr. is a longtime Omaha civic engagement activist who also teaches black studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.