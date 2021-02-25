Preston Love Jr.: King's dream is not achieved as Nebraska carries out assaults on democracy

I reflect on the iconic speech of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the summer of 1963, where he spoke of his famous dream. Embedded in that wonderful soliloquy are the dreams of freedom, justice and equality. All dreams have a commonality: The dreamer wakes up.

Well, I wake up in Nebraska, nearly 70 years later, searching for democracy in the state in which I was born and raised. I rub my eyes and finish my wake-up yawn and stretching, and translate King’s dream into hope that wide awake, I will find democracy in Nebraska. Democracy has its derivatives, but the core of democracy in this country is the right to vote, and the expectation of fairness throughout the voting process.

I am wide awake and I am dismayed.

I was raised in a segregated, redlined, discriminating community, overlaid by layers of racism and bigotry, in my Nebraska. We have endured lynchings, killings by law enforcement, mass incarceration, race-based health disparities, educational gaps and disinvestment and racial disrespect. I have lived, studied and written on the history in America, of centuries of voting impediments and violence, forced upon my race repeatedly.