Preston Love Jr.: Summer 2021 is time to celebrate Black culture once again

Racism, redlining and lack of opportunities in Omaha forced a generation of young people, including myself, to flee to other cities, mostly west and north, to seek better opportunities and a better life. This took a tremendous toll on North Omaha and its potential — a brain drain of some of our most talented African Americans and their financial potential.

While the escape was comprehensive, many returned home to North Omaha during holidays of summer. That evolved into a tradition that is known as Native Omaha Days in July for celebrations with friends and families. This wonderful display of African American culture often includes family and class reunions. This year the “Days” begin in the last week of July, centered at 24th and Lake.

Down the road in December, African Americans celebrate Kwanzaa, an annual seven-day celebration Dec. 26-Jan. 1, that focuses on unity, creativity, faith and giving, and celebrates our culture.

Each summer, my organization, Black Votes Matter, conducts an annual six-day, all-expenses-paid tour for Omaha high school youth. We visit Memphis; Jackson, Mississippi; Birmingham, Tuskegee, Selma and Montgomery, Alabama; and Atlanta to teach and expose our youth to both their history and their culture, and hope that they learn and respect it, and then return home to become leaders, stay here and prosper.