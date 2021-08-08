Preston Love Jr.: 'They watched us pray' — Omaha youth visit Southern civil right sites

We began on a beautiful Sunday evening with a large group of parents, family, friends and supporters in a wonderful send-off. In some cases, young people were leaving the nest for the very first time. The anticipation among the youths varied, from, “Wow, I’m getting away from the house!” to, “Wow, I’m going to find out the truth about my history!”

Traveling in a 54-passenger charter bus trailed by a 12-passenger van, we shoved off to Memphis, Tennessee. My observation of the youth on board was that I had a very diverse group: Jewish, African, Latina, caucasian and African American. They had very diverse perceptions of what to expect, but very low knowledge of true African American history and an unrealistic view of the impact that this experience would have on their lives.

This year, year four of my tour for young Omahans of civil rights sites in the South, provided a distinct look at the impact on the teens of the COVID-19 era, rampant misinformation and the unleashing of new White supremacy.