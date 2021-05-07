Preston Love Jr.: We are watching racism's tug-of-war with democracy

In my last column, I spoke about the horrible cycle of voter suppression. Since that April article, the state of Georgia has created fresh evidence of the point of how far voter suppression has come. Other states appear to be moving to join Georgia, including Florida and Arizona.

Florida has approved new techniques to restrict voting, in particular to restrict use of drop boxes and voting by mail, and Arizona Republicans are recounting and attempting to challenge the 2020 vote.

In Georgia, the current leader of voter suppression in the nation, suppression supporters claim that they are making voting easier, which is both untrue and laughable. The Georgia law will limit usage of vote by mail and drop boxes, reduce early voting times and mechanisms, and remove the secretary of state from being a voting member on the Election Board.