Preston Love Jr.: We can save democracy with a commitment to truth

Over the course of my life and before, the idea of true democracy for all has been mostly symbolic. When I grew up as an African American youth, I was redlined; that was not democracy. I went to segregated schools; that was not democracy. When I was old enough to vote, it was before the 1965 Voting Rights Act was passed.

I have lived to endure hate and racism in many forms, including the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Medgar Evers, the church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, killing four innocent, black young girls. In my beloved North Omaha, an innocent 14-year-old teenage black girl named Vivian Strong was fatally shot in the back of the head by a policeman. Does any of this sound like democracy? Yet there is a renewed effort by some to prohibit teaching this part of history to our children, to intentionally avoid telling the truth.

Recent, aggressive attempts to legislate voter restrictions, coupled with mass misinformation all amount to the undermining democracy. And now the aftermath of Jan. 6. 2021, shows that we have lost our way to the truth. But I say now that truth can save democracy.