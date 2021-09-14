Preston Love Jr.: We must press on for democracy amid myriad difficult trials

We mourn the tragedies of COVID-19 and its delta variant, plus wildfires, floods, hurricanes, tornados, death and destruction, and life-changing occurrences because of them. In addition to those nature-based tragedies, we mourn man’s invasion into peace, harmony and love with complex racial and gender attacks, hate, political posturing and ultimately the attack on democracy. We mourn, but we pray for our people and our country.

With all of these levels of hardships that we face, our personal challenge is to press on, continue with hope, advocacy and activism. We press on with an eye toward the future of our children and normalcy. We find ourselves challenged to stay focused amidst the surrounding trauma, the frontal attacks on our democracy and our common sense. How did misinformation, big lies, hate and white supremacy get its footing? We must press on.

We must press on to save our planet from violent climate change, save the world from war and rumors of war, terrorism, save our country from infrastructure and moral decay, the dilution of the checks and balances in our three branches of government, and the undermining and suppression of democracy’s basics, including voting rights for everyone. We must press on.