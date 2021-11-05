Preston Love Jr.: Youths are changing in the face of division and uncertainty

Their observations that adults are troubled with being accountable for the future. For example, what are the adults going to do to guarantee a world not ruined by climate change, toxic water and more?

Repeating myself, our youth are highly affected by the facts and observations. They are changed, and are susceptible to mental health challenges because of all of this drama and uncertainty. Additionally, most of their challenges are not readily obvious to us as adults.

Many youth of color have another additional layer to reckon with rooted in multigenerational poverty. Multigenerational poverty generates a subculture of inferiority, desperation, anger, community disconnect and lawlessness.

Crime and the drug trade serve as examples. The drug trade generates more crime, violence and killing, because the drug trade generates a unique opportunity of cash flow in a poverty-stricken community.

I implore readers not to judge the victims, but judge the circumstances. Above all, understand the root and the cause of many of the problems within our urban centers. Recently, I’ve read about violence, fights and disruptions in our schools, and realized that they are rooted in generational poverty.

I submit to you two recent pieces of evidence, to make my point, that our youth have changed: