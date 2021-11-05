Preston Love Jr.: Youths are changing in the face of division and uncertainty

It has been a topic of my mental anguish for several years: the plight and the state of affairs of our children. My mental gyrations have no scientific data to prove what I thought I saw before me, which was a metamorphosis in our youth. Our youth have been bombarded with a series of disconnected events that have contributed to a new generation and a new composite of our youth, both youth of color and White youth. I respectfully submit a list of those contributory factors:
The emergence of a virus unprecedented in a century, threatening the life of family, friends and even young people themselves.
Extreme division and disconnect, rooted in race, gender, economic status, political affiliations and generations. Please note it could be a combination of any, or all, of the items listed.
Extreme divisiveness rooted in hate, supremacist views and interconnected with all of the other divisions we face.
The uncertainty of career opportunities (not jobs, but careers), and the seeming disconnect between their educational sacrifices to financial and personal security.
The realities of inequity, lack of diversity and the lack of inclusion will dominate their adult lives.
That their unfortunate realization that big lies and misinformation go unchecked and are supported by such a large segment of our community. In other words, the fleeting fabric of truth.
Their observations that adults are troubled with being accountable for the future. For example, what are the adults going to do to guarantee a world not ruined by climate change, toxic water and more?
Repeating myself, our youth are highly affected by the facts and observations. They are changed, and are susceptible to mental health challenges because of all of this drama and uncertainty. Additionally, most of their challenges are not readily obvious to us as adults.
Many youth of color have another additional layer to reckon with rooted in multigenerational poverty. Multigenerational poverty generates a subculture of inferiority, desperation, anger, community disconnect and lawlessness.
Crime and the drug trade serve as examples. The drug trade generates more crime, violence and killing, because the drug trade generates a unique opportunity of cash flow in a poverty-stricken community.
I implore readers not to judge the victims, but judge the circumstances. Above all, understand the root and the cause of many of the problems within our urban centers. Recently, I’ve read about violence, fights and disruptions in our schools, and realized that they are rooted in generational poverty.
I submit to you two recent pieces of evidence, to make my point, that our youth have changed:
1. My recent Southern Black History Tour, where I take 40 high school kids on an annual Civil Rights history journey through the South. For five years, we have traveled with more than 250 youth, but in 2021, the youth in our group were different. The evidence of all of the aforementioned factors had impacted this year’s group. They were significantly harder to manage, harder to discipline, harder to get focused and harder to develop as to learning, caring and leadership. We made an impact, but it was extremely more difficult than in past years. They were different.
2. In the classes I teach at UNO, we discuss items from my book, “Economic Cataracts,” written in 2015, regarding obstacles to urban community engagement and reduced voting enthusiasm. This year’s class seemed to refocus the normal discussion, away from examining the realities of urban communities to the students’ own communities and the lack of political and social commitment to their future. They want leaders to address issues including climate change, equity, women’s rights and the environment. My observation is that they expressed confusion and uncertainty about the state of affairs — and the future of democracy.
My confession is that I share the same concerns and uncertainties. The advantage I have is that I have lived most of my life and the waters have flowed under my bridge, but our youth are just going to the river for a drink and have a thirst for a full life. What they are begging for is the recognition by adults that their future is in our hands. I agree. We need to save our children. I challenge us all to lay down our divisiveness and focus on doing whatever is necessary to save our children, and not just sit back and see what happens.
Preston Love Jr. is a longtime Omaha civic engagement activist who also teaches black studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.