Randy Essex: The free-for-all of Parler draws politicians, hate and vulgarity all at once

We won’t find any angels among social media platforms, though I’ve never seen on Twitter and Facebook the vulgarity and volume of hateful and obscene posts that leap to the front of Parler. Go ahead and call me a snowflake.

People can be where they want to be on social media, though my experience as a journalist is that, ordinarily, public officials are wary about endorsing places that have no restrictions or filters on taste.

Parler is a hot place now. Ricketts is among numerous conservative politicians and celebrities on the site, including U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, Fox News commentator Sean Hannity and Nebraska comedian Larry the Cable Guy.

I generally like social media. It enables me to share World-Herald and other good journalism, to network and to stay in touch with classmates and former colleagues.

In some ways, social media is like the smartphone — simply a part of modern communication. But it increasingly carries risks, outlined in the documentary “The Social Dilemma,” in which creators of these platforms describe how they are engineered to manipulate and monetize us. And make no mistake, Parler is a business, not an altruistic chat room.

Social media platforms reward our weaknesses and instantaneous responses. They easily become echo chambers that certainly do not make us more thoughtful or humane. No filter does not equal truth.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.