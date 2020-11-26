Randy Essex: The free-for-all of Parler draws politicians, hate and vulgarity all at once

In a news release last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts let Nebraskans know he had expanded his social media presence to Snapchat and Parler. “Nebraskans are encouraged to follow these accounts for updates and to share them with their networks,” the release said.
I’d heard about Parler as a growing alternative to Facebook and Twitter among some conservatives who are angry that those platforms began to mark or block some posts as disputed or false. Critics call that censorship and feel like the popular platforms are singling out posts to the right of the political spectrum, including some from the president and his supporters.
I hadn’t visited the site, but with the governor, through a news release from his state employee spokesman offering his and the state’s imprimatur to Parler, I thought I should.
Gov. Ricketts has posted very little there — links to four coronavirus updates. To see them, of course, I had to create a profile. It’s probable that if someone takes the steps to sign up, they will browse the platform a little, so I did.
In less than 10 minutes looking at the main feed, I found racist posts, numerous come-ons from porno webcam performers, QAnon conspiracy theories and sexually degrading memes depicting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Among the posts:
• A photo apparently meant to depict Black slaves superimposed with dialogue bubbles, with one man saying, “We really need some guns,” and the other replying “Only the overseers should have guns.”
• Several from a frequent poster, who was among many offering web services inappropriate to describe in a newspaper, declaring herself a “naked and obedient slave.”
• A description of the White supremacist Proud Boys as “nothing more than a fraternity of men who want to protect western culture.”
None of these, of course, was connected to the governor, who said through his spokesman his posts promote “factual and wholesome content.” Ricketts “finds the posts (above) offensive and condemns them. Regardless of the forum where racist or sexist content is found, the governor will always condemn it — whether it’s on Facebook, Instagram, Parler, Snapchat, Twitter or elsewhere.”
Parler prides itself in not censoring or fact-checking content, calling itself a free speech platform after Facebook and Twitter became more aggressive about flagging disputed and false content. The older platforms started doing that after being hauled before Congress and facing massive public criticism for failing to filter out phony profiles and posts. Those platforms, which still host plenty of conspiracy theories, have long provided ways to report clearly offensive posts and tend to remove them.
We won’t find any angels among social media platforms, though I’ve never seen on Twitter and Facebook the vulgarity and volume of hateful and obscene posts that leap to the front of Parler. Go ahead and call me a snowflake.
People can be where they want to be on social media, though my experience as a journalist is that, ordinarily, public officials are wary about endorsing places that have no restrictions or filters on taste.
Parler is a hot place now. Ricketts is among numerous conservative politicians and celebrities on the site, including U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, Fox News commentator Sean Hannity and Nebraska comedian Larry the Cable Guy.
I generally like social media. It enables me to share World-Herald and other good journalism, to network and to stay in touch with classmates and former colleagues.
In some ways, social media is like the smartphone — simply a part of modern communication. But it increasingly carries risks, outlined in the documentary “The Social Dilemma,” in which creators of these platforms describe how they are engineered to manipulate and monetize us. And make no mistake, Parler is a business, not an altruistic chat room.
Social media platforms reward our weaknesses and instantaneous responses. They easily become echo chambers that certainly do not make us more thoughtful or humane. No filter does not equal truth.
randy.essex@owh.com, 402-444-1182
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!