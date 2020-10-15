Rick Galusha: Amid high anxiety, we need moral leadership to pursue unity

Through fireside chats, FDR calmed American fears and led the nation through an era of great personal sacrifice. Later, Truman and Eisenhower defeated wartime foes, created a vibrant middle class, and pushed the country to take a leadership role among nations. They expanded the inclusive “us.”

While attending Miller Park Elementary School in the 1960s, I remember filing into the basement for civil defense drills. There were stacks of CD food canisters lining the wall and the smell of the heavily shellacked grey floors. While we never crawled under our desk to simulate a nuclear bomb attack, many did. Known as The Greatest Generation and Baby Boomers, I cannot imagine the residual anxiety of those who lived through war, depression, the Cold War, the shame of McCarthyism, Vietnam, Watergate and the fight for Civil Rights.

“With. Without. And who’d deny it what the fighting’s all about?”

Today, incomes are higher, violent crime is at an all-time low, more people of color are living middle-class lives and have greater access to individual rights than at any time, in any society, ever. Despite the comparative calm though, anxiety is at an all-time high. Americans are less trusting, more fearful and increasingly isolated.

“Haven’t you heard it’s a battle of words?”