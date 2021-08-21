Rick Galusha: Can an obscure academic theory help America work out a language to discuss race?

Whether it’s using a shovel or a diploma, there’s honor in feeding a family through honest work. Today, plumbers, electricians and machinists earn as much as many people with bachelor’s degrees. Fittingly, society better recognizes the contributions of first responders and those in uniform. Those who work as farmers, hairstylists, restaurant and retail workers, small-business operators and more also need to be recognized for fueling our economy.
So when did education become a bad thing?
Today critical race theory is a hot topic. CRT is an obscure legal theory that, like most academic concepts, resided in the ivy-covered halls of those pursuing post-graduate degrees. Since I’m not a race theorist, let’s examine the debate from four perspectives.
Everybody’s talking about Bagism, Shagism, Dragism, Madism, Ragism, Tagism, this-ism, that-ism, Ism ism ism. (John Lennon, ‘Give Peace a Chance’)
One: It is highly doubtful and there’s no evidence that CRT is being taught in communities like Scribner, Mitchell or Omaha. However, it’s equally clear that the modern GOP is using the issue strategically to rile up its shrinking voting base.
Predictably, the progressive left is working to discredit Republican CRT saber-rattling. For the rest of us, CRT is just the latest wedge issue ginned up to separate voting blocs.
Everybody’s talkin’ ’bout ministers, sinisters, banisters and canisters, bishops and fishops, rabbis and pop eyes, bye-byes.
Two: Clearly, CRT is touching a sensitive nerve. Since it’s highly unlikely, and in fact has yet to be demonstrated, that this theory is a widespread thing, perhaps the more important question is, what is it about this issue that has folks so riled up?
In the past, we focused societal fear on the Russians, Chinese and terrorists. On the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the last time Americans came together in shared national grief, the Cold War specters of the past are mostly gone. The new partisan-invoked threat is each other, or so some need us to believe.
Between social media, cable “news,” the Great Lie, a pandemic and hyperpartisanship, anxiety is intentionally being ratcheted up. As anxiety goes up, trust goes down, and Americans become increasingly isolated.
No one wants to be called a racist. And most are not. The far left needs to drop this divisive narrative.
Ev’rybody’s talking ’bout John and Yoko, Timmy Leary, Tommy Smothers, Bobby Dylan, Tommy Cooper, Derek Taylor, Hare Krishna.
Three: I am empathetic to the concern that some students may be taught a Howard Zinn-like approach to American history. Writing about citizenship, Andrew Oldenquist posits that students must first be taught love of country.
This makes sense to me. In fact, I teach it.
Americans have always been pretty good about eventually looking under the rug. No doubt we need to engage the agony and the ecstasy of our nation’s 400-year history. And like all the men and women who have made up this nation since its birth, our history is complex, frequently painful, but often extraordinary. It is a nation composed of mere mortals who aspired to create a “city on the hill,” yet indubitably fell short of perfection. While no one can change the past, we should acknowledge it and then learn from history. That is the proper role of education.
All we are saying is give peace a chance
Four: Throughout American history, various groups have, at various times, moved from the societal periphery to viewing themselves as ensconced citizens and demanding the full rights that come with that. This idea oversimplifies 400 years of American racial history, but I suspect that, sociologically, we are seeing Black Americans pushing that just demand to a higher level.
Understandably, as groups stake their claim in the American dream, they want their journey, hardships and celebrations to be fully acknowledged. We see this among The Sons of Italy, The Knights of Columbus, or via the display of Irish flags on March 17, Polish flags during The Feast of St. Stanislaus Day or Mexican flags on Cinco de Mayo. It’s what Americans do.
Ev’rybody’s talking about revolution, evolution, flagellation, regulation, integrations, meditations, United Nations … Congratulations.
Today, an effort is being made to achieve clarity of the innumerable contributions, and suffering, that generations of African Americans have made. While some want to demonize CRT, I suspect what we are actually seeing are Americans working out the language by which we can discuss race in a meaningful way. And then figure out how to scoot over a bit to assure that everyone gets an honored seat at the table of the American dream. Most have demonstrated a willingness to stand up so that others can finally sit down.
All we are saying is give peace a chance
Rick Galusha, Ph.D., teaches political science at Bellevue University. He’s hosted a blues radio show for 30 years and was the president of Homer’s Music Stores. Galusha was active in the creation of the Old Market Business Association and served as the group’s first president.