Rick Galusha: Can we set some rules for civil discussion and evaluation of candidates?

Every Friday for nigh on 15 years, the guys meet for breakfast to discuss politics and Husker maladies. After four years of timidity, some now want to discuss the Biden White House. Their reawakened principles are predictably partisan. Some of the breakfast bunch floated that since another Biden term seems unlikely, what would a viable 2024 Republican look like?
You made ten thousand promises you couldn’t keep. I forgave you when you lied, pleaded and weeped. Put up with your disrespect and neglect. What an experience, I’ll never forget. — Bonnie Raitt
To avoid political quagmires, we erected a few bumper rails. For example, supporting a good idea while condemning a bad idea, regardless of whose idea it was. While that flies in the face of team sport politics, it’s pretty wise. No one benefits when office-seekers take calculated positions to win elections at the expense of good governance.
Second, the credit, or the blame, for things occurring on your watch goes to the incumbent. As Pete Ricketts told me, “You play the cards you’re dealt.” So no whining and stop shifting blame.
Third, some language is loaded. If you want to have an engaging conversation, language matters.
You better stop (and) think about what you’re saying, I was seriously dedicated (to you).
Finally, a former official shared criticizing “the other party is part of the fun.” They don’t call it politics for nothing. Expect some rancor and “truth bending” if it means rallying the base. Wish as we might, office-seekers are as imperfect as you and me. Mudslinging works.
If there’s one thing I’d bet my last dollar on, it’s that Nebraska’s prairie populism is moderate, centrist and fed up with the growing hyperpartisanship of the last 30 years. Oh yeah? When was the last time you voted for a national candidate instead of against the opponent? So if you’re looking for a new dance partner in the next cycle, here are some points to ponder:
One: Think about the things government could actually do that would improve your quality of life. Define those things, then find candidates who share your views. Avoid far-fetched agendas or those focused on overtly loaded partisan arguments such as the Green New Deal, voter ID, or critical race theory. To paraphrase Ed Koch, “If you agree with six of my positions, vote for me. If you agree with all my positions, get your head examined.” Be discerning rather than gullible.
So hard to see so far ahead, when I can’t seem to drag myself out of bed.
I gotta find a good (wo)man.
Two: Identify real-world issues. My group leans toward fiscal concerns like jobs, the economy and government spending. A fair criticism of Biden’s administration is overspending. However, Rush Limbaugh said, “Nobody is a fiscal conservative anymore. All this talk about concern for the deficit and the budget has been bogus for as long as it’s been around.” Today, we have a federal government Americans are unwilling to pay for. It’s a moral disgrace and both parties are guilty. Since neither taxing nor growing our way to a balanced budget has worked over the long term, an honest office-seeker will advocate simultaneous tax increases and cuts.
Three: Those who rely too heavily on loaded partisan terms or ideas are surreptitiously pushing societal division. Good candidates seek unity and are willing to compromise.
Four: Significant racial progress appears close at hand. Speak directly to this issue but ask questions first.
Five: Birthrates for Whites and Blacks have been declining for decades. Either fix immigration laws (and for God’s sake solve DACA now!) or support technological development that fills empty jobs.
Six: Energy use is paramount. The evidence is overwhelming. Climatologists agree, human behavior contributes to our changing climate. Office- seekers who deny the science are daft. From droughts to flooding, from wildfires to deforestation, a viable candidate will provide thoughtful and viable leadership on this issue.
Seven: The last president with military experience was George H.W. Bush. I think we need that experience in the White House.
Finally, look for consistency in word and deed. Saints live in heaven, what we need in Washington is honesty, compromise and leadership.
Till now, everything I did was wrong (I’m sorry, baby). Today you’re free. Gotta find a good woman, gotta find a good man.
Rick Galusha, Ph.D., teaches political science at Bellevue University. He’s hosted a blues radio show for 30 years and was the president of Homer’s Music Stores. Galusha was active in the creation of the Old Market Business Association and served as the group’s first president.