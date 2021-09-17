Rick Galusha: Can we set some rules for civil discussion and evaluation of candidates?

Finally, a former official shared criticizing “the other party is part of the fun.” They don’t call it politics for nothing. Expect some rancor and “truth bending” if it means rallying the base. Wish as we might, office-seekers are as imperfect as you and me. Mudslinging works.

If there’s one thing I’d bet my last dollar on, it’s that Nebraska’s prairie populism is moderate, centrist and fed up with the growing hyperpartisanship of the last 30 years. Oh yeah? When was the last time you voted for a national candidate instead of against the opponent? So if you’re looking for a new dance partner in the next cycle, here are some points to ponder:

One: Think about the things government could actually do that would improve your quality of life. Define those things, then find candidates who share your views. Avoid far-fetched agendas or those focused on overtly loaded partisan arguments such as the Green New Deal, voter ID, or critical race theory. To paraphrase Ed Koch, “If you agree with six of my positions, vote for me. If you agree with all my positions, get your head examined.” Be discerning rather than gullible.

