Rick Galusha: Court-packing is just one bad idea that erodes tradition and trust

“Take a bow for the new revolution.”

Predictably, Republicans flipped the rhetoric of convenience, not once but twice, by stalling Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, and then disingenuously placing three Trump nominees on the court. No longer does the ideology of the Supreme Court’s justices exist within a narrow range of partisan views. And since judges sit for life, it is a long-term imbalance.

Students of the Constitution, of the Federalist Papers or of Aristotle know that a long-term imbalance is tyranny.

“Smile and grin at the change all around ... Then I’ll get on my knees and pray … We don’t get fooled again.”

The moves by Reid and McConnell were good short-term politics but inflicted long-term damage. Eventually, the other party comes into power and, consequently, governance takes a seat on the teeter-totter of hyperpartisanship as the new boss undoes the policies of their opposition.

Secondly, the court has always been modestly partisan. The tradition of compromising on placing judges prevented the court from becoming too politicized. As such, we trusted that over time the courts would balance and be neutral actors addressing complex issues with an even hand.