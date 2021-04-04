Rick Galusha: COVID changed many things; can we celebrate and progress together?

I had my doubts about President Biden’s campaign promise of 100 million COVID vaccines in 100 days. But now, he’s doubled that goal, and that benefits all Americans.

The prospective taming of COVID this summer will allow Americans to celebrate the 245th Fourth of July holiday among family and friends. Could there be better news than this?

Throughout our history, Americans have come together to celebrate significant moments.

There is a season turn, turn, turn. And a time to every purpose, under heaven (Pete Seeger, Ecclesiastes).

When the war in Europe, and then Japan, ended in the mid-1940s, Americans came together to celebrate and remember.

Twenty-four years later, when NASA placed men on the moon, I recall my grandparents waking me up and together, we cheered our nation’s achievement.

Thirty-two years later, on Sept. 11, Rich and I watched as the Twin Towers collapsed. Once again, time slowed as the world joined us in shock and grief. Even record-store rebels wore flag pins.