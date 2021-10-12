Rick Galusha: Federal spending and taxation demands hard, unpleasant, civil, public debate

Money, so they say, is the root of all evil today. But if you ask for a raise it’s no surprise that they’re giving none away

Despite warnings from Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower, military spending remained high as the Cold War heated up. In 1996 we spent $266 billion on defense (16.8% GDP). Today we spend $800 billion annually (19.3%). However, China, ($252 billion) and (Russia $62 billion) combined, spend about a third of what we spend. For example, the United States today has 20 aircraft carriers. China has four and Russia has one. Earlier this year, the secretary of the Air Force asked Congress to allow him to retire obsolete aircraft systems including A-10s, C-130s, KC-10s, and MQ-9s because “they consumed necessary resources.”

One way to think about our debt-funded, defense umbrella is that it allows European nations to spend 1.4% of GDP on defense. One could argue that U.S. taxpayers are indirectly funding Europe’s free health care. Should we?

If we’ve learned anything from Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, it’s that military superiority alone has not won land wars.

What’s the lesson?