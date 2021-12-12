Rick Galusha: Finding good people and avoiding extremism

It was Lee who told me what a good person Kara Eastman is. As I got to know Kara a bit more, true to form, she was kind, thoughtful, engaging and sincere — a delightful person.

As the founding president of the Old Market Business Association, I got to know Unicameral Sen. Brad Ashford when he revived Nebraska Clothing Company in the Old Market. He was similarly thoughtful, informed, well-connected and has since been my friend.

I don’t know, I just like good people without worrying about their political affiliations. And, when you’re not watching cable news, you probably do too.

“When all the parts of the puzzle start to look like they fit, I must remember there’ll be days like this.”

Of 435 congressional districts, political scientist Morris Fiorina notes that fewer than 40 (8%) flip from one party to the other. Arguably, Nebraska’s 2nd District is the most moderate and flippable congressional district in the nation.

When Don Bacon retired from the Air Force, he taught at Bellevue University. Before Don came to Bellevue, I called another kid from the old neighborhood, Maj. Gen. Rick Evans. Ricky, as Lee calls him (another funny story), gave Don high marks.