Rick Galusha: If you want a free press, you have to pay for it

At the very heart of self-governance is trust, and then debate. Debate that lacks a foundation in trustworthy facts is meaningless and, ultimately, manipulative.

There’s a bad moon on the rise

Those who plant the seeds of doubt and distrust undermine the very foundation of our nation.

American society is changing before our eyes. If this makes you anxious, you’re normal. How you choose to respond, however, defines the future. If you withdraw, as many have, trust will continue to decline and society will become increasingly coarse and divided. If you engage, you can participate in discussions shaping the evolving rules and norms of an emerging society, and, according to Harvard political scientist Robert Putnam, eventually obtain mutual trust.

This brings us back to the media. To my way of thinking, there are basically three types of news consumers:

Those who skim headlines or social media memes to trumpet out ill-informed opinions based on ignorance, emotion and virtue signaling.

Anxiety-driven partisans who knowingly use biased media to identify the daily threat in order to echo talking points while signaling tribal loyalty.

Those who want to be informed citizens.