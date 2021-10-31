Rick Galusha: Let's look back at this century's earlier, deadly Big Lie

After reading Nelson’s exposé, I pondered whether the Big Lie of WMDs was a more significant deceit than undermining voter confidence in free and fair elections.

Perhaps the first lesson from the WMD vote is that many got fooled by the deceit, including both chambers of Congress. How did this happen? It happened because of the actions of a few. Through obfuscation, innuendo and dubious sources, enough uncertainty was created to drag the nation into war.

They knew that once the masses bought in, the resistant few could be steamrolled with accusations of being unpatriotic, out-of-step politically or, worse, being cowards.

Today we know shoddy information cost hundreds of thousands of lives, hundreds of billions of dollars and our sense of national righteousness. The city on the hill shone a bit less brightly.

