Rick Galusha: Let's look back at this century's earlier, deadly Big Lie

Did he or didn’t he? Is he lying, again? Was it or wasn’t it? How do we know? What we do know is that false claims of election fraud are not the first Big Lie of the 21st century. My interests lead me to read books, including former Democratic U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson’s latest, “Death of the Senate, My Front Row Seat to the Demise of the World’s Greatest Deliberative Body.” In his book Nelson discussed the other Big Lie.
You better think. Think about what you’re trying to do to me (Aretha Franklin)
In his recount of the lead-up to the war on Iraq, Nelson shares, “I do not regret voting for the war.” Should he? Obviously memoirs craft the historical record. Nelson walks the reader through the complexity of the issue and writes, “I regret that the misinformation was so bad.”
Let’s go back, let’s go way on back … You couldn’t have been too much more than 10.
We knew Saddam Hussein once had weapons of mass destruction, because he’d gassed fellow citizens 39 times, resulting in mass genocide. Hussein’s potential ownership and willingness to use WMDs was not unfounded.
Today we know a few things about the conflict in Iraq: WMDs were never found; we weren’t “greeted as liberators” as Vice President Dick Cheney assured; and there were no plans for governing in the aftermath. We did not export democracy, the world is not a safer place, and those who peddled uncertainty and misinformation inflicted irreparable death, distrust and damage.
After reading Nelson’s exposé, I pondered whether the Big Lie of WMDs was a more significant deceit than undermining voter confidence in free and fair elections.
I ain’t no psychiatrist, I ain’t no doctor with degrees. But, it don’t take too much high IQs, to see what you’re doing to me.
Perhaps the first lesson from the WMD vote is that many got fooled by the deceit, including both chambers of Congress. How did this happen? It happened because of the actions of a few. Through obfuscation, innuendo and dubious sources, enough uncertainty was created to drag the nation into war.
They knew that once the masses bought in, the resistant few could be steamrolled with accusations of being unpatriotic, out-of-step politically or, worse, being cowards.
Today we know shoddy information cost hundreds of thousands of lives, hundreds of billions of dollars and our sense of national righteousness. The city on the hill shone a bit less brightly.
There ain’t nothing you could ask, I could answer you but I won’t.
What we should have learned is when elected officials play patty-cake with the truth, they don’t pay the price. Those who pay the price are that young man down the street who played Little League with your son and then joined the Army after graduating from high school. Or the girl with whom your daughter had stay-overs in third grade, then grew up and joined the Air Force. Too often the young and innocent have paid the price for political deceptions.
We all lose when good candidates forgo public service due to ideological litmus tests, fealty oaths and overbearing partisanship.
But who wins? Today China leverages our failings against us, including Joe Biden’s fumbled withdrawal from Afghanistan, Donald Trump turning his back on Turkish Kurds and the erosion of democracy that begat by the myth of election fraud.
What’s the lesson?
Citizenship includes responsibility. We didn’t really know whether Iraq had WMD or not. Upstanding citizens were bamboozled by those peddling fear, division and exaggeration. The late Colin Powell noted that misinformation and a rush to judgment cost us dearly in Iraq.
Unlike WMDs as we went into Iraq, we know with certainty there was no widespread election fraud in 2020. Those who suggest otherwise or who stand by with a wink and a nod are actively dividing our nation and undermining our trust in the institutions that guide American democracy.
People walking around every day, playing games, and taking scores.
When Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Nebraska State Sen. Rob Clements genuflected before the mob in exchange for votes, they stoked the myth of election fraud. In doing so, they weakened voter confidence in our democratic institutions.
Trying to make other people lose their minds. Be careful you don’t lose yours.
Although the facts have been settled in the courts, in all 50 states, in the House of Representatives and by most politicos, when elected officials undermine trust in the institutions of self-governance, including the results of a free and fair election, the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution become antiquated obstacles to mere election strategies.
You better think. Think about what you’re trying to do to me
Rick Galusha, Ph.D., teaches political science at Bellevue University. He’s hosted a blues radio show for 30 years and was the president of Homer’s Music Stores. Galusha was active in the creation of the Old Market Business Association and served as the group’s first president.