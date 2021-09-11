Rick Galusha: Looking back over the two decades since 9/11

This past week I watched hours of 9/11 documentaries. I realized that, like many things, over time it had moved to the back shelf of my busy life. I’d forgotten scenes of those jumping from the towers, those burned when jet fuel flooded down the elevator shafts, and ashen faces on Manhattan’s streets.

I suppose it’s my Methodist sensibility, but overt displays of religiosity and patriotism make me nervous, especially when they come from elected officials. As we pause this week to remember the events of 9/11, it might be a good time to reflect on a couple of ideas.

History often mythologizes the fallen. President Lincoln was assassinated on Good Friday, about a week after the end of the Civil War. Because the tragedy occurred near Easter, some described him as “The Middle Adam,” placing him theologically between Jesus, the “final Adam,” and Adam from the Garden of Eden.

The affront of 9/11 was national but the losses were personal. Approximately 3,000 people died on Sept. 11. Estimates suggest that 170,000 people, including civilians and military, died in Afghanistan. We need to remember those who died as well as those who served and those who suffered physical and mental injuries; these losses are personal.