Rick Galusha: Patience with each other matters as we learn to navigate a more diverse country

Diversity is hard. It can be challenging. As Yogi Berra joked, “No matter where you go, there you are.” Many of us aspire to less social division, others fear change, cynics stoke racial division for political power, and ideologues want to dominate our views. Amid this cultural revolution, I suspect most simply want safety and happiness for others. It’s OK to be nervous about change or to ask tough questions as we face it.

Sometimes in our lives we all have pain, we all have sorrow (Bill Withers).

A friend discussed how his views on race evolved, having taught at a historically Black university for several years. “I’ve learned there’s a big difference between being Black and African American,” he shared. “My father was White. Because of that, I’ve always moved in White circles although I didn’t realize it.” What my friend found was that he was too Black to be White and not Black enough to be considered authentically African American (by some). His sense of isolation is palpable.