Rick Galusha: Political extremism and hyperpartisanship are threats to our democracy

As a father of three, all currently in college, I must find hope where I can, including in this axiom, often misattributed to Winston Churchill: “If you’re not a liberal at 20 you have no heart; if you’re not a conservative at 40, you have no brain.”

Like her father, my daughter is enamored by humanity’s limitless possibilities for goodness. And we are proud of Emma’s boundless optimism. For Christmas this year she received President Obama’s book “A Promised Land.” Now 11 months into COVID, books don’t lay around for long without being read.

Throughout, Obama acknowledges but does not address the schisms caused by the inherently conflicting perspectives of a chief executive and those in the legislature. While the American model of self-governance was designed to pit the branches against each other, one longs for the day when elected officials displayed a modicum of compromise, cooperation and mutual respect.

Despite serving in the Senate, Obama repeatedly misses that the interests of a senator or representative are very different from a president. When a president lays his hand to the inaugural pledge, an expiration clock starts. With only one shot at an extension, presidents begin with the end in sight, while national legislators repeatedly roll the stone of reelection up the hill, time and again.