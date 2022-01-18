Rick Galusha: Pondering the legacy of baby boomers

At this time of upheaval and change, I’ve been thinking about events that shaped modern America. Psychologist Erik Erikson writes that the eighth life cycle is to reflect on one’s legacy.
“When I was younger, so much younger than today, I never needed anybody’s help in any way,” — Beatles, “Help”.
My awareness began with John Kennedy’s assassination. Whether it’s remembered or conceived, my earliest memory is JFK’s funeral.
The bullet threads the 1960s, including the deaths of Martin Luther King, Bobby Kennedy, Malcolm X, four Kent State students and 58,220 U.S deaths associated with the Vietnam War. Despite living in the shining city on the hill, violent death accompanied our youth.
As Vietnam ended, the corruption of Richard Nixon and Watergate watered the seeds of cynicism and mistrust toward government and each other. We stumbled from Ford to Carter amid malaise and gas lines toward a new day in America.
“But now these days are gone I’m not so self-assured.”
In 1980, Beatle John Lennon was murdered. We couldn’t imagine that the dreamer had died. Our dreams of a better world withered.
Although Iran-Contra exacerbated declining trust, the Berlin Wall came down, the Soviet Union collapsed and democracy expanded in Eastern Europe. For a while, we “danced on the wall.”
The late 1980s contrasted the collective hopes of Live Aid, Farm Aid and starting families juxtaposed against the devastation of crack-cocaine, gangs and AIDS.
Meanwhile, supermarket tabloids outsold newspapers and created the conspiracy industry. Society was warped by celebrity and reality TV, including a white Bronco, Kardashians, televised preachers and Jonestown. We gasped as credible reports of pedophilia were lodged against Michael Jackson, myriad Catholic priests, and Olympic and football physicians.
Then came cable’s 24/7 news cycle and the pithlessness of “gotcha” politics.
I was at the Ranch Bowl when images from Paris depicted a mangled Mercedes and death of a princess. For a while, hope turned to tragedy.
On Sept. 11, 2001, the nation was instantaneously transformed and once again we wept. The nation quivered between anger and fear as the War on Terror took American troops to Afghanistan, Iraq and eventually Pakistan.
“And now my life has changed in oh so many ways.”
Somehow, it seemed, through the fault of no one in particular, we changed. The rapid pace of technology brought out the best and worst of us. Favor toward marriage equality moved quickly while pluralism turned some toward bitterness and resentment.
“Help me if you can, I’m feeling down.”
On Jan. 6, 2021, President Donald Trump’s failed coup defined him, his followers and national politics. The world looked on in horror as Americans held their breath. Sandwiched between ideological divides, everything became political. Otherwise mundane medical issues such as masks and vaccines were woven into shadowy caverns of conspiracies fed by manipulative news outlets, feckless blogs and social media.
“My independence seems to vanish in the haze.”
All the while our kids grew up, Little League games gave way to graduations and diapers. Full houses downsized to empty nests and the American dream teetered on nightmares of division, unfettered anger, entitlement and identity politics. And yet we prayed for our kids and pondered the society we’ll bequeath them.
What is our legacy?
Are we defined by fear and anxiety, a $28 trillion monument to mismanagement, and manipulated societal division? TV depicts street altercations with spilled blood and tear gas while apologists line up to excuse insurrection and lies. Strangely, we fund charities and readily assist after natural disasters while too many refuse to act for the common good.
“Now I find I’ve changed my mind and opened up the doors.”
When I look for leadership, I am drawn to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who sidestepped politics to navigate a pandemic; Congresswoman Liz Cheney for punching a bully in the nose; and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar for articulating Midwestern common sense while others spewed deceit or complied with silence.
“Help me get my feet back on the ground.”
What pride should dwell in this, our legacy?
I am inspired watching a palsied student willing his uncooperative body toward class, or watching the sunrise over Iowa’s bluffs bringing the unwritten day. Friends and colleagues offer kindness while my wife steadies our home. But my greatest hope comes from our children and students who remain undaunted by American pluralism.
“I know that I just need you like I’ve never done before. Won’t you please, please help me?”
Rick Galusha, Ph.D., teaches political science at Bellevue University. He’s hosted a blues radio show for 30 years and was the president of Homer’s Music Stores. Galusha was active in the creation of the Old Market Business Association and served as the group’s first president.