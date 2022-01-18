Rick Galusha: Pondering the legacy of baby boomers

Somehow, it seemed, through the fault of no one in particular, we changed. The rapid pace of technology brought out the best and worst of us. Favor toward marriage equality moved quickly while pluralism turned some toward bitterness and resentment.

“Help me if you can, I’m feeling down.”

On Jan. 6, 2021, President Donald Trump’s failed coup defined him, his followers and national politics. The world looked on in horror as Americans held their breath. Sandwiched between ideological divides, everything became political. Otherwise mundane medical issues such as masks and vaccines were woven into shadowy caverns of conspiracies fed by manipulative news outlets, feckless blogs and social media.

“My independence seems to vanish in the haze.”

All the while our kids grew up, Little League games gave way to graduations and diapers. Full houses downsized to empty nests and the American dream teetered on nightmares of division, unfettered anger, entitlement and identity politics. And yet we prayed for our kids and pondered the society we’ll bequeath them.

What is our legacy?