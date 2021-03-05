Rick Galusha: Silence in the face of falsehood and injustice erodes civility

Stand. There’s a cross for you to bear. Things to go through if you’re going anywhere.

For example, students examine the differences between laws and norms.

While laws are created and enforced by government, norms are created, defined and modified by national “megalogues,” or our many conversations. It is through millions of conversations that we contribute to defining which behaviors are acceptable and which are unacceptable. To paraphrase Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, by failing to publicly condemn bad behavior, perhaps in conversations with friends, neighbors and family members, we “define deviancy down” and lower the standard of good behavior.

Judgment may be uncomfortable but necessary.

Recently strategic silence has relaxed societal norms to the point of narcoleptic sleepwalking. If there’s a silver lining to the siege at the nation’s Capitol, it is that we finally awoke to the consequences of our own silence toward those who misbehave and the importance of speaking up on behalf of civility and honesty.