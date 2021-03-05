Rick Galusha: Silence in the face of falsehood and injustice erodes civility

Increasingly I hear the call for more civics education to close a knowledge gap. UNO Professor Jonathan Benjamin-Alvarado shared that naturalized citizens achieve higher scores on the U.S. citizenship exam than those born here. A study by Xavier University finds that less than half of American-born citizens score above 70%, while naturalized citizens score in the upper 90 percentiles.
For 25 years all undergraduate students at Bellevue University have taken the Kirkpatrick Signature Series. Course instructors, like me, instill in students the importance of engaged citizenship. Students explore, “How do my actions contribute to creating a good society for everyone?” The challenge is that my definition of “good” could be different than yours. This speaks to the importance of tolerance in our pluralistic nation.
Through often challenging readings, students engage the minds of Jefferson, Madison, King and Lincoln, as well as the philosophical musings of Haidt, Adler (Plato & Aristotle), Sandel (Kant & Stuart Mills) and Friedman (economics). By drawing from insightful authors, students enhance their vocabulary of ideas, recognize the complexity of a technologically advanced and ethnically diverse society and experience the rich tapestry of multidimensional thinking. They also develop an appreciation for the importance of balance and fairness. They study of the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and other founding documents for a richer understanding of their American heritage.
For example, students examine the differences between laws and norms.
While laws are created and enforced by government, norms are created, defined and modified by national “megalogues,” or our many conversations. It is through millions of conversations that we contribute to defining which behaviors are acceptable and which are unacceptable. To paraphrase Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, by failing to publicly condemn bad behavior, perhaps in conversations with friends, neighbors and family members, we “define deviancy down” and lower the standard of good behavior.
Judgment may be uncomfortable but necessary.
Recently strategic silence has relaxed societal norms to the point of narcoleptic sleepwalking. If there’s a silver lining to the siege at the nation’s Capitol, it is that we finally awoke to the consequences of our own silence toward those who misbehave and the importance of speaking up on behalf of civility and honesty.
Bellevue University students learn that with rights come responsibility, including the obligation to defend the rights of others. They learn from Jefferson that when government acts without “just power,” citizens have the right to “alter or abolish” it; from Madison that we must “guard against the cabals of a few … [that cause] the confusion of a multitude”; and from King that citizens have a “moral responsibility to disobey an unjust law.”
By refusing to condemn bad behavior, we condone it. We have to defend the right to freedom of speech but refrain from using social media to spread ideas that are false, that perpetuate deception.
In 2008, Republican John McCain defended his rival for the White House from false accusations. In doing so he demonstrated the values of honesty, moral integrity, fortitude, defending the absent and upholding the principles of his faith.
Often we see the struggle to find a balance between the right of free speech and the responsibility of being honest. When former Bellevue University student and Republican Wyoming State Sen. Landon Brown arose to defend mischaracterizations of his state’s representative, he took a public stand to uphold the convictions of his values. Whether we agree with Brown or not, we applaud his courage to follow his conscience.
Father of our Constitution, Madison wrote, “The instability, injustice and confusion introduced into the public councils (by factions), have, in truth, been the mortal diseases under which popular governments have everywhere perished.”
With our rights come the responsibilities of citizenship.
What you say, how you act, the content of your social media and how you treat others define American society. In the end we should, “ask what you can do for your country.”
Rick Galusha teaches political science at Bellevue University. He’s hosted a blues radio show for 30 years and was the president of Homer’s Music Stores. Galusha was active in the creation of the Old Market Business Association and served as the group’s first president.