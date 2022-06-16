Rick Galusha: Stuck in the middle — politically — with you

Occasionally, a reader suggests I am overly critical of Republicans. It’s a reasonable criticism. Historically, political parties were monolithic groups comprised of approximately half the voters. However, as the parties moved further towards the extremes of the political spectrum, the differences in political ideologies have become increasingly noticeable.
For example, the 2020 presidential election fractured voters into blocs:
Those who voted for Biden
Those who voted against Biden
Those who voted for Trump
Those who voted against Trump, and
A smattering of “others.”
“It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to. You would cry too, if it happened to you,” — Leslie Gore.
In his book, “Unstable Majorities,” Morris Fiorina uses a data base that began polling voters in 1948 to demonstrate that voter’s views on policies have not changed an iota since the 1970s. Most people (see graph), prefer a few policies from the left and a few from the right. The fact is most voters, especially those in Nebraska’s Second Congressional District, have moderate policy views.
What you see depends upon where you stand.
For the “Average Person” (see graph), 50% of political views are to their right and 50% are to their left. Since 1994, policy views, rhetoric and actions of both political parties began moving towards the extremes, labeled, “Some People,” Republicans to the right and Democrats to the left. As the parties moved towards the extremes of the political bell curve, the majority are forced, by design, to choose “the lesser of two evils.”
“Nobody knows where Donny has gone, But Joey left the same time,”
This movement allows the party to be distinctly different from their opposition. For example, at the extreme, as depicted by the star on the graph, 80% of voters are politically to the left. Based on Fiorina’s study, American voters have not become more liberal or conservative. In reality, the views of those depicted by the star became more extreme. This is true at both ends of the bell curve. American politics is shifting from a “Right versus Left” debate to a “Middle versus Extremes.”
Readers of my columns notice I’m critical of extremism since, as Fiorina proved, their loudly voiced views reverberating echoed by hyper-partisan media are not the views of “Most People.”
“Play all my records, keep dancing all night. But leave me alone for awhile,”
Split ticket results of 2008 [Obama (D) and Terry (R)] and 2020 elections demonstrate [Biden (D) and Bacon (R)], Nebraska’s Second Congressional District voters are among the most moderate in the nation. This is the view I try to represent.
Furthermore, most opinion columnists discuss policies. Instead, I focus on character. Policies ebb and flow as social norms evolve, but national mythology focuses on character: Washington’s “I cannot tell a lie” (he didn’t), Truman’s “The buck stops here” (it did), Nixon’s “I am not a crook” (he was), and the RNC’s “legitimate political discourse” (it wasn’t).
Another criticism is citing obscure authors. I give credit where credit is due. Anything less would infer these ideas are mine and thus be dishonest. Naming authors allows fact checkers to do their own homework. Finally, obscurity is relative. If one reads my body of work, their vocabulary of ideas expands and the unknown becomes familiar.
In grad school, I argued knowledge without application is trivia. I still believe this. I understand that citing authors causes some readers to sense they’re being snowballed by some “smarty pants.” I’d rather be an honest engine of change by pushing good ideas from ivory towers into our lives: teaching is what I do.
“But it’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to. You would cry too, if it happened to you.”
Rick Galusha, Ph.D., teaches political science at Bellevue University. He’s hosted a blues radio show for 30 years and was the president of Homer’s Music Stores. Galusha was active in the creation of the Old Market Business Association and served as the group’s first president.
