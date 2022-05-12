Rick Galusha: The low hanging fruit of popular consensus

Recent reports indicate that 8,600 voters mobilized by joining the GOP to vote in the Nebraska Republican primary. At the same time, it appears the Supreme Court will favor state’s right over individual rights by ceding abortion laws to the individual states. The repercussions of taking rights away from 51% of the population will be up close and very personal.

“Give the people what they want. The more they get, the more they need. And every time they get harder and harder to please.” — The Kinks

In a December 2021 poll, Schoen Cooperman Research found 85% of Americans expressed concern about political extremism. While 3-in-4 respondents report they will “absolutely” vote in the next midterm, 80% think officials from both parties need to work together. In his book on modern American authoritarianism, Jonathan Greenblatt finds Americans are waking up to the fragility of self-governance. He found that Republicans and Democrats are increasingly fed-up with political extremism.

What issues do we generally agree on? A 2019 Heritage Foundation poll reports 69% consider “cost, access and choice” to health care a “top priority.”

A poll from Harvard’s Carr Center found that Americans agree on five “rights beyond the Constitution:”

Clean air and water, 93%

Protection of personal data, 93%

Quality education, 92%

Affordable healthcare, 89%,

Jobs, 85%

“Give ‘em lots of sex and perversion. Give ‘em lots of violence, and plenty to hate.”

PEW Research found 70% are concerned about China including human rights violations. The same poll found 77% want government to focus on alternative energy (90% Democrats, 62% Republicans).

A well-placed Republican pollster told me Nebraska’s 2nd District voters, over numerous polls, support of legal citizenship for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) is in the “high 70 percentiles.”

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden called for greater unity, noting that the majority of American support DACA. Addressing this nonpartisan issue could bridge political divides in Washington.

Congressman Don Bacon voted for DACA citizenship twice. “... we cannot continue to leave our DACA youth … in ‘no man’s land.’ I believe we can be compassionate to these individuals and responsible for the security of our borders at the same time. Congress needs to be able to compromise and improve our border security … I have voted multiple times for a comprehensive approach to immigration reform ...” (Oct. 15, 2020).

Senator Tony Vargas said, “Locally, the DACA program has helped over 3,000 young, hardworking Nebraskans contribute to and care for their communities, continue their education and help fuel our state’s economy. I will continue to stand in support of DACA, our young people, and immigrant families …” (June 24, 2020).

“Make sure it’s prime time and on Saturday night. Give the people what they want.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau (November 2021), Mexico, Canada and China are our top trade partners (in that order). While most DACA recipients come from Mexico, 20% come from nearly every nation including Israel, Mongolia, Ireland and Italy.

As voters move towards common ground, nearly 8-in-10 2nd District voters support citizenship for DACA. With that fact in mind, I call upon our congressional candidates to pluck the low hanging fruit of popular consensus and pledge to submit legislation within 12 months of being elected to the U.S. Congress, calling for unconditional citizenship for DACA.

A vast majority of voters from both sides of the aisle acknowledge that existing immigration laws no longer sufficiently address the nation’s needs and concerns. Reports indicated 60,000 job vacancies in Nebraska. Nearly every business in our metroplex needs workers. Broken supply chains have exacerbated shortages. As White and Black birth rates continue to drop, retiring Boomers are not being replaced. Our choices are to replace jobs with technology, downsize the economy and/or fix immigration laws.

I encourage our next congressional candidates to work to develop a comprehensive plan for viable legal immigration legislation. Doing this benefits our economy including Nebraska employers and consumers, shores up supply chains, increases tax bases, lessens political division and displays proactive care and concerns for the future of our community, our nation and, importantly, our fellow man.

“You gotta give the people what they want.”

Rick Galusha, Ph.D., teaches political science at Bellevue University. He’s hosted a blues radio show for 30 years and was the president of Homer’s Music Stores. Galusha was active in the creation of the Old Market Business Association and served as the group’s first president.